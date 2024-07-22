ANA's Global CMO Growth Council Releases First-Ever Collection of Tangible Use-Cases from Leading Brands Showing How to Successfully Implement Generative AI Into Their Marketing Strategies

The 2024 CMO Guide to GenAI is a new resource for the marketing industry showcasing tested strategies for unlocking growth with generative AI; Case studies from brands including: Mastercard, Infosys, National Lacrosse League, Nestlé Hot Pockets, Intuit Mailchimp, & Shell

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ANA's Global CMO Growth Council has announced the launch of "The CMO Guide to GenAI," a first-of-its-kind public collection of case studies from some of the world's leading brands. The guide serves as a proof point from some of the world's leading brands including Mastercard, Infosys, National Lacrosse League, Nestlé Hot Pockets, Intuit Mailchimp, & Shell.

At the 2024 Cannes LIONS Festival of Creativity, where the Global CMO Growth Council convened hundreds of CMO delegates from the world's top brands combining over half of all global advertising and media spending to discuss marketing's role as a force for growth and innovation, the calls to action from CMOs were clear: the industry needs an open source of information showcasing how businesses have successfully implemented Generative AI as a tool to drive business growth.

Available to the entire industry today, the Guide features seven case studies from brands, highlighting a key insight and result for each. From improving the probability of campaign success to making deeper brand involvement possible to increasing the value of engagement, these case studies showcase how marketers can accelerate their progress with Generative AI to drive more growth.

"CMOs are the primary brand stewards for their organizations and the people they serve. Any decision a CMO makes related to generative AI carries the potential for a uniquely multifaceted impact on their company, throughout the extensive marketing supply chain, and ultimately on their consumers, and society," said Nick Primola, Group Executive Vice President at Association of National Advertisers, who also leads the ANA's Global CMO Growth Council. "By making these insights and examples available in this compendium, we hope to inspire teams to explore and embrace the possibilities of Generative AI in their 2025 plans."

"If marketers are not using AI and Generative AI to make their teams more efficient, they are already falling behind. The team at Mastercard has been integrating AI into their work for years. Now, we're advancing this approach by embracing new Generative AI capabilities. The Mastercard Digital Engine is a game-changing product that delivers tailored content to consumers precisely when it's most impactful, benefiting both the company and its customers," said Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard.

"Our association with tennis has already won numerous awards for Infosys across marketing and technology forums. A number of academic case studies have been created about it, including from INSEAD, Wharton, and IMD. Infosys was also recently recognized as one of the Most Influential Brands in the World of Sports Tech by the STA Group. This campaign is a testament to the capabilities of Infosys Topaz — our AI-first offerings suite — to bring to life agile experiential innovations in less than 30 days," said Sumit Virmani, Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys.

"Our initial deep dive into Generative AI is influencing every aspect of our future marketing strategy. Instead of relying on potentially imperfect third-party data or spending significant budget on single-focus qualitative studies, the NLL now has specific and actionable insights supplied by our core fans and consumers that we can adopt immediately and experience the positive benefits without having to wait an extended period of time," said Kurt Hunzeker, Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations, National Lacrosse League.

"In harnessing the power of Generative AI, we didn't just redefine our brand communications; we unleashed a tidal wave of creativity and efficiency. By embracing the speed of now and the ingenuity of technology, we captured the essence of Gen Z and set new standards for dynamic brand representation. This case exemplifies how the fusion of human insight with the capabilities of Generative AI can propel brands into the future, saving time, resources, and unlocking unprecedented levels of visual dynamism," said Bryan Waddell, Senior Brand Manager, Hot Pockets.

"I've seen first-hand how building familiarity with AI can offer compounding benefits for a marketing team. Wink, the in-house agency at Intuit Mailchimp, used a combination of Generative AI and human expertise to collaborate more constructively, to quickly optimize, and to thoughtfully localize our message for various markets. The campaign was probably the most extensive we have ever undertaken in terms of the amount of assets, but it took less time than any other campaign because of the use of AI," said Michelle Taite, Chief Marketing Officer, Intuit Mailchimp.

"AI is here to stay and we've been piloting various use cases in our global marketing community over the past two years. It's already saving us millions of dollars TODAY, with a huge potential for what it can give us in the future. From a talent and people point of view, what we are seeing is that colleagues with historically repetitive/operational roles are now enabled with more hours in a day to both upskill themselves on new marketing tools (like Generative AI) but also spend those hours on higher value-work. This includes finding even MORE applications and use cases for AI!" said Rahul Malhotra, Head of Group Brand Strategy and Stewardship, Shell.

Earlier this year, the Global CMO Growth Council released its Official Position on Generative AI to help ensure that AI-based initiatives create value without unintended consequences that may be harmful to any of their constituents.

View the 2024 CMO's Guide to GenAI at the following link: https://assets.foleon.com/eu-central-1/de-uploads-7e3kk3/30230/cmo_guide_to_gen_ai_-_compendium.48b0aecdfcc2.pdf

ABOUT THE ANA GLOBAL CMO GROWTH COUNCIL

The ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, formerly known as the ANA Masters Circle, is a partnership between ANA and Cannes LIONS and represents over 1,200 chief marketers worldwide. Chaired by Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the leadership team includes 50 chief marketers from the world's top brands. Since its launch in 2018, the Growth Council has mobilized thousands of CMOs and industry leaders around the world to transform marketing into a force for economic growth and a force for societal good. It is a community of influential and distinguished marketing leaders addressing key issues facing CMOs, their companies, and all of the stakeholders they serve. Chief marketers hold a privileged responsibility to accelerate broad and bold initiatives that will lead to lasting benefits for their brands, their customers, and our global society.

ABOUT THE ANA

The ANA's (Association of National Advertisers) mission is to drive growth for marketing professionals, brands and businesses, the industry, and humanity. The ANA serves the marketing needs of 20,000 brands by leveraging the 12-point ANA Growth Agenda, which has been endorsed by the Global CMO Growth Council. The ANA's membership consists of U.S. and international companies, including client-side marketers, nonprofits, fundraisers, and marketing solutions providers (data science and technology companies, ad agencies, publishers, media companies, suppliers, and vendors). The ANA creates Marketing Growth Champions by serving, educating, and advocating for more than 50,000 industry members that collectively invest more than $400 billion in marketing and advertising annually.

Media Contact:

Rose Levy

202-262-1635

[email protected]

SOURCE ANA Global CMO Growth Council