Anastasia Beverly Hills Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop: Exclusive Promotions and Deals from November 1-5, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anastasia Beverly Hills is thrilled to announce an exclusive event: Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop, running from November 1st to November 5th, 2024. During this event, Anastasia Beverly Hills will have exciting offers and exclusive deals only available to the TikTok community.

Anastasia Beverly Hills is rolling out promotions of up to 35% off all products, ensuring everyone can access their favorite makeup essentials. In addition to product discounts, shoppers can look forward to exclusive bundles, featuring some of Anastasia Beverly Hills' best-selling items.

"We are excited for our first Super Brand Day on TikTok Shop," says Anastasia Soare, CEO and Founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills. "We've experienced tremendous success with TikTok Shop and have received incredible support from our community. We're thrilled to offer exclusive deals and bundles to all shoppers on TikTok."

The brand has seen incredible success on TikTok Shop, specifically with Lip Velvet, which has sold over 50,000 units since its launch in February 2024. To celebrate this success, Anastasia Beverly Hills will be offering different Lip Velvet bundles with three hand-selected shades for the price of two - available only on TikTok Shop.

Other brand best sellers such as Lip Liner, Primrose Palette, and Shimmer Oil will also be discounted 20%. Limited Edition Holiday Kits will also be featured with exclusive offers. There will be Free Shipping for all purchases over $30 and a Free Honey Kiss Lip Gloss with orders of $40 and up.

Alongside the promotions, Anastasia Beverly Hills will be activating across LA with giveaways up to $5,000 worth of product as well as a Pop Up Coffee Cart at their Salon on North Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills.

Mark your calendars for Super Brand (Brow ) Day and don't miss out on these limited-time offers—shop exclusively on TikTok Shop from November 1-5, 2024!

About Anastasia Beverly Hills

Romanian-born beauty entrepreneur Anastasia Soare launched her namesake brand with a Beverly Hills flagship salon in 1997 and the company's first product line in 2000. Rooted in the sacred geometry of the Golden Ratio, ABH creates prestige cosmetics for a passionate prosumer audience. Soare was first to introduce brow shaping followed by a product line based on her patented Golden Ratio Eyebrow Shaping Method and is widely credited for fueling the multi-million dollar business that surrounds the category.

SOURCE Anastasia Beverly Hills