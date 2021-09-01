Anatha Announces Access to Asian Market with BHEX Listing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatha , whose mission is to provide every person on the planet supply with universal basic income through cryptocurrency, today announced that its digital rewards utility token will be listed on digital asset trading platform BHEX . This token listing is just one of the elements that make up the ethos-driven decentralized ecosystem, cryptocurrency, and end-to-end blockchain solutions provider.

Anatha in Asia

Asia has some of the largest unbanked populations in the world. Listing $ANATHA on Singapore-based BHEX marks another step forward in Anatha's mission to provide crypto that puts human needs first and feeds value directly to its network participants. This is the first partnership of many planned in the coming months, as the project intends to target the region in its future expansion.

"Providing access and accessibility are the central tenets that Anatha was built upon. Asia's large unbanked population coupled with massive demand for $ANATHA made it clear that southeast Asia had to be our number one region for expansion," said Edward DeLeon Hickman, founder of Anatha. "Singapore-based BHEX was a natural choice when it came to listing the $ANATHA token and we look forward to our continued expansion globally."

Anatha's decision to list on BHEX is based on BHEX's reputation for uptime and customer satisfaction.

Anatha's Vision, Global Poverty and UBI

By registering for a crypto handle (@name), commonly known as a Human Readable Address (HRA), people send and receive all the tokens Anatha supports with a simple, easy to remember address with $ANATHA. This HRA (@name) allows customers to be a part of the Anatha ecosystem and participate in the Anatha Torus, an innovative economic model that returns the value generated on the network directly back to participants.

Anatha is dedicated to helping eliminate global poverty by creating an ecosystem and economic model that returns the value generated on the network directly back to participants. Anatha is built on the principles of decentralized finance, where influence and opportunity is distributed equally. Anatha puts human needs first, not corporate interest, and its goal is to create a regenerative, bottom-up universal basic income (UBI) that can elevate all participants above the global poverty line.

About Anatha

Anatha is an ethos-driven decentralized ecosystem, cryptocurrency, and end-to-end blockchain solutions provider. Founded in 2017 by crypto veterans and former Apple, Adobe, Visa, and JP Morgan talent, Anatha is designing new radically inclusive economic systems that put human needs first and return value to the hands of its participants.

Anatha's innovative economic design creates a regenerative economy that feeds value directly to its network participants, creating a bottom-up universal basic income (UBI) that is working to end global poverty.

About BHEX

BHEX Exchange is a 100% Token Holder Owned Trading Platform, jointly invested by Huobi, OKEx, and other 56 first-class institutions. BHEX provides traders with Spot, Margin, Futures, OTC, Options trading products. BHEX provides a 100% Proof of Reserve and a 100% transaction trading fee proof in order to protect end-users' assets safety and platform credibility.

Bluehelix is a blockchain financial infrastructure provider and its Bluehelix Cloud provides technical solutions of Spot, Futures, Options, OTC trading system, and liquidity services with full-stack solutions and industrial SaaS CSM service standards. Bluehelix Cloud SaaS and Whitelabel solution have served more than 300 crypto exchange clients worldwide, covering over 14 million end-users, and its assets custody valuation exceeds 6 billion USDT.

