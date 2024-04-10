Anatomage Empowers Institutions to Flip Classrooms with Interactive Digital Anatomy & Physiology Curriculum Featuring Real Anatomy Visuals

Flipped learning has been proven as a pedagogical strategy to boost engagement and reduce attrition. However, resource and time constraints often deter many teachers from fully adopting this model.

Anatomage Lessons provides instructors with the high-quality, ultra-interactive, real anatomy resources needed for a flipped classroom including:

On-demand access to two fully interactive, real human cadavers, featuring both male and female anatomy.

600+ A&P lessons with scrolling functionality and real anatomy visuals.

Engaging quizzes and interactive exploration activities, including actual patient CT scans, and real-cadaveric prosections for practical learning.

Tools to create classes and assignments, allowing for monitoring of student progress.

By offering online access to real human cadavers, Anatomage Lessons is a perfect match for classrooms with the Anatomage Table, a life-sized virtual dissection tool. Students can continue exploring the same bodies as in class, right from home, making learning more effective.

At the college level, cadaver shortages and limited lab availability can hinder student learning. The newest updates to Anatomage Lessons enable students to perform on-demand, dissection-like activities on Anatomage Bodies. Reconstructed from actual human bodies, the Anatomage Bodies offer true-to-life representations of authentic human anatomy. Each cadaver is segmented and annotated with 2600+ anatomical structures, offering a rich and accurate learning experience. Students no longer need to wait for lab availability; by simply accessing the website, they can instantly engage in activities such as making precise cuts to explore internal structures, examine nerves, or discover skeletal details. With Anatomage Bodies, students can achieve an interactive cadaveric study experience, from rotating to zooming in and out to appreciate gross and regional anatomy from different views.

As part of the enhancements, the quality of real anatomy visuals in selected chapters has been significantly improved. This will further elevate the visual impact of Anatomage Lessons' high-quality lessons. Designed to counteract the perception of A&P courses as "daunting," "boring," or "dull," the platform uses high-quality, real anatomical visuals to engage students better in learning the concepts. Unlike traditional textbooks and learning platforms, Anatomage Lessons adopts a distinctive approach to explaining A&P concepts through appealing, interactive 3D visuals, enhancing teacher-created lectures. And as all of the visuals are derived from actual human bodies, Anatomage Lessons also delivers the highest level of accurate A&P study guides.

Designed for an ultra-interactive learning experience, the Anatomage Lessons platform gives students immediate access to 40+ chapters filled with 600+ scrolling lessons. Different from static video lessons, Anatomage Lessons require students' participation to make progress. Through scrolling, students unveil layers of information, engage with interactive anatomical visuals, and easily digest materials. For example, they can rotate cadavers, explore internal structures, and simulate heartbeats, immersing themselves in a hands-on learning experience. Our action-driven content not only keeps their attention focused but also allows them to control the pace of their learning, spending more time on areas they find challenging.

Gaining insights into clinical activities right on campus has become more accessible with Anatomage Lessons. Students can now interact with actual patient CT scans, examining pathologies through rotation and applying various filters to study anatomical features. Real cadaveric prosections are also available, allowing students to investigate precise anatomical structures from real human bodies.

The Anatomage Lessons platform facilitates a smooth transition to flipped classrooms by offering interactive A&P learning experiences with accessible real human bodies, accurate anatomical visual guides, and action-driven technology. Focused on increasing student engagement in A&P, Anatomage Lessons aims to reduce attrition rates, ultimately helping to address the shortage of medical professionals.

For more information on the Anatomage Lessons platform, please explore our website at anatomage.com/lessons

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging technology, Anatomage enables an ecosystem of 3D anatomy hardware and software, allowing users to visualize anatomy at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

