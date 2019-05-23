Anatomage Kicks Off An Academic Sports Event Designed for High School Students

The Anatomy Tournament started with the preliminary rounds of participating 30 teams - each consisting of four or five students. Given the limited time, the team was asked to identify the anatomical structures, such as supraspinatus muscle and musculocutaneous nerve. Teams were allowed to quickly rotate and explore the virtual cadaver, provided by the Anatomage Table, to select the right structure. The winning teams were then selected to enter the final round held at the university's main gym where hundreds of students joined and cheered for their peers.

At Anatomage, the goal with the Anatomy Tournament is to develop a 3D anatomy gaming sports event that promotes an innovative way for students to strengthen their medical knowledge.

"I am so thankful for Anatomage for stepping in and sponsoring the AACI event and helping us educate the future healthcare professionals of America," said Eli Hallak, the organizer of AACI.

In regards to the benefits of the Anatomage Table being represented during the event, a teacher commented:

"Students find that by using the Table, they have a lot better chance on [getting good scores] at SAT," said Steve Wilson, a Sports Medicine instructor at Palmdale High School.

"We are very happy to see the excitement from high school students. Medical and anatomy terminology is not necessarily an entertaining topic but these students are enjoying yelling and cheering on 'Supraspinatus' and 'Subscapularis,'" said Jack Choi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anatomage.

