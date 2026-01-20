Anatomage Modernizes Lab Teaching Tools for the Future of Science Education

For over 20 years, Anatomage has been a pioneer in digital innovation for medical education, using visually rich content to significantly improve educational efficacy and better student engagement. Leveraging their state-of-the-art visualization technology and the expertise of real science instructors, Anatomage brought that same transformative power to science education, with a never-before-seen interactive system: the Science Table by Anatomage .

With its vivid hyper-realistic visuals, hands-on interactivity, and over 100 NGSS- and AP-designed experiments in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Earth & Space Science, the platform transforms abstract concepts into tangible experiences for students, encouraging curiosity and discovery without the fear of failure or hazards. Now, with this latest update, educators gain even greater power to guide learning, assess student understanding, and deliver engaging, curriculum-aligned science instruction across middle school, high school, and undergraduate-level programs.

Teacher Empowerment

At the center of Science Table 4.0 is a suite of new teacher-focused features designed to make science instruction more streamlined and impactful. The new "Help Mode" introduces guided functionality that walks students step-by-step through each experiment, allowing teachers to manage classrooms more easily and keep learners focused. To complement this, "Quiz Mode" brings interactive assessments directly into select experiments, enabling educators to check for understanding in real time, whether as classroom activities, formative exercises, or even graded assignments. In addition, new annotation and screenshot tools let teachers pause an experiment at any moment, mark up the screen, and capture snapshots to share with students, creating opportunities for deeper discussion and reinforcement of key concepts.

Expanding Science Coverage

Science Table 4.0 also introduces a broader experiment library, with more AP and college-level additions like the Rutherford gold foil experiment and a Stern-Gerlach simulation. Additionally, the update expands its breadth of physiology content, with an exploration of the mechanisms behind neuron activation and the Calvin cycle, to help bridge science and health pathways. Students can also make connections between classroom concepts and real-world challenges, with more traditional experiments like bridge building and testing for antibiotic resistance — digitized with cutting-edge technology to replace the need for hundreds of individual lab resources, while increasing student engagement with gamified learning.

New experiments introduced in this update include:

Biology

Antibiotic Resistance

Calvin Cycle

Neuron

Virus Explorer

Chemistry

Periodic Table

Decomposition Reaction

Thermal Reactions

Water Phases

Physics

Stern-Gerlach

Bridge Builder

Rutherford Scattering

Drag Race

Earth & Space Science

Earth's Orbit

Energy Resources

Ocean Currents

Global CO 2

With this Science Table update, Anatomage is once again redefining what's possible in education. Much like how their virtual dissection table transformed medical education over a decade ago, the Science Table may be new to some institutions today, but it is poised to become the standard for science classrooms everywhere.

By equipping teachers with powerful tools, expanding coverage across NGSS and AP sciences, and immersing students in cinematic, collaborative experiences, the Science Table modernizes science education for the digital generation. Schools that adopt the platform not only project a forward-thinking, high-tech identity that attracts teachers, students, and parents, but also demonstrate a commitment to equitable learning. As the future of science education, the Science Table by Anatomage ensures that classrooms are prepared to inspire curiosity, discovery, and innovation for years to come.

SOURCE Anatomage Inc.