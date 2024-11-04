Anatomage Offers Ultra-Realistic Digital Humans for Medical Education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a leader in healthcare technology, announced today that its digitized cadavers, Anatomage Bodies, have achieved a new level of realism in human renderings that transforms the way students understand and appreciate human anatomy.

AI-generated images have made an impact across various industries. However, when it comes to human anatomy, AI-generated images are limited to external appearances. They cannot provide the medically critical internal anatomical details necessary for understanding human anatomy.

Anatomage delivers the most comprehensive, medically accurate, and visually stunning real human inner anatomy.

For medical education, it is crucial to render internal organs with the same level of detail and accuracy—capturing not just appearance and color but also complex anatomical structures. Achieving this level of precision has been a significant challenge due to the intricate nature of internal anatomy. Anatomage's innovation is transforming how we study and understand human anatomy.

Anatomage Bodies

Anatomage delivers the most comprehensive, medically accurate, and visually stunning real internal anatomy visualizations through its Anatomage Bodies. These models offer detailed visualization of internal organs, with thousands of segmented structures mapped with full anatomical accuracy. The cardiovascular system, including arteries and veins, is fully traced and functionally connected. Each structure is rendered in ultra-high resolution, down to 200 microns, providing an unprecedented level of anatomical detail.

12 Years of Continuous Innovation

Anatomage Bodies have undergone continuous refinement over the past 12 years, with annual upgrades enhancing their anatomical accuracy. Constructing 3D models from frozen cadavers presents several challenges, such as:

Extremely large data sizes

Long and intricate vascular details

Missing anatomical elements

Distorted structures

Visual noise

Even when slice images are assembled, the resulting 3D shapes may not fully convince medical students of their accuracy.

Anatomage has addressed these challenges, ensuring that while maintaining the precision of real cadavers, the digitized cadavers have been significantly enhanced as follows:

The surface textures have been smoothed, eliminating visual noise and providing a clearer, more detailed view of anatomical structures.

Muscle fibers have been made more pronounced, allowing for a better understanding of muscular anatomy and function.

The bronchial system is now fully detailed, with all branches accurately represented for a complete view of the respiratory system.

The vascular system, including fully connected arteries and veins, intuitively showcases the complexity of the circulatory system.

Furthermore, the original volumetric integrity of the structures has been retained, ensuring that the models maintain the accurate shapes and proportions found in real cadavers.

The result is a highly realistic anatomical representation, allowing students to engage with and understand human anatomy more effectively than with traditional cadavers.

Surpassing Physical Cadavers

Anatomage Bodies are celebrated for their unmatched anatomical accuracy, exceeding that of traditional physical cadavers. They preserve the true-to-life color and shape of muscles, while the surface anatomy is refined for optimal clarity. Ligaments and vascular structures are reproduced with exact precision, delivering the highest level of anatomical detail and realism.

Applications in Medical Education

Anatomage Bodies offer medical students highly detailed, realistic visuals of human anatomy, enhancing their understanding of actual anatomical structures. With access to thousands of anatomical features, students can explore real cadavers in crisp, detailed visualizations.

Realism is at the heart of what we provide. Anatomage Bodies preserve the true-to-life appearance of cadaveric structures, ensuring the highest level of medical accuracy. These digital bodies offer unparalleled detail across every anatomical layer, from muscle fibers to complex vascular networks, closely replicating the textures, colors, and spatial relationships found in real human cadavers.

Additionally, Anatomage Bodies provide a convenient, preparation-free way to perform dissections. On the Anatomage Table, students can use intuitive tools like pins, scalpels, and annotations to simulate dissections in a chemical-free, safe environment. Mistakes during dissection are no longer a concern, as students can repeatedly practice, reinforcing their knowledge. They can also explore anatomical structures from multiple angles in detailed 3D, improving their spatial understanding and awareness.

Looking Forward

These recent updates mark a significant leap forward, but Anatomage's vision extends even further. The company is dedicated to continuously enhancing the accuracy and functionality of Anatomage Bodies. The ultimate goal is for these digital bodies not only to replicate physical cadavers but also to behave and function like living human bodies. This advancement will empower the next generation of medical professionals.

