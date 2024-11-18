Anatomage Releases The World's First Complete Digitized Monkey

Anatomage is the leading provider of real digital human cadavers for the medical community. Our highly accurate digital cadavers are created through meticulous digitization of frozen cadaveric slices. For years, Anatomage Bodies—our digitized cadavers—have served as reliable resources, offering the most precise and comprehensive digital human data available today.

Addressing the Gap in Digital Primate Resources

Digital animal anatomy resources are limited, with no true research-quality digital models available—until now. To fill this gap, Anatomage has released the first complete, research-quality digital monkey anatomy model. For the first time, medical professionals and students can access a fully digitized, medically accurate model of a monkey. This innovation reduces the need for live animals in research and education.

Designed to Support the Three Rs of Ethical Animal Use in Veterinary Education

The 3Rs—Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement—are ethical pillars guiding the use of animals in research and education. Anatomage's digitization technology exemplifies these principles. We aim to create a groundbreaking, non-invasive approach to veterinary education. Real animal scans, rendered with extraordinary detail, empower students to engage with veterinary anatomy in a format that minimizes animal use.

Replacement

The digitized monkey model fully replaces traditional animal cadavers. It offers a realistic, detailed study experience without physical specimens. Students can explore complex primate anatomy safely, with no zoonotic risks. This model removes ethical concerns linked to using live or preserved animals.

Reduction

Beyond the monkey model, the Anatomage Table features a library of digitized animal cadavers, including frog, cat, dog, and mouse. These digital models provide a comprehensive, ethical alternative, significantly decreasing the need for live animals in educational dissection and training.

Refinement

On the Anatomage Table, these digitized cadavers can be used to simulate a wide range of surgical procedures. The Table provides students with virtual scalpels and tools to perform various surgical and experimental techniques, such as craniotomy, ultrasound, and more. This approach eliminates the pain and distress associated with performing these procedures on live animals.

The Digitized Monkey – A New Standard in Primate Anatomy Learning

The digital monkey model was created using the same meticulous process as our human cadaver data. A frozen monkey cadaver was carefully prepared and sequentially sliced into 200-micron sections, with each layer captured in high-resolution photographs. Using Anatomage's proprietary software, anatomical structures in the images were isolated and reconstructed into a complete 3D model. Additionally, the vascular system was traced down to the finest visible branches. The result is an unprecedentedly detailed digital model of a monkey, providing a level of anatomical accuracy never before available.

System Highlights:

Cardiovascular System : Major cardiovascular structures, including the great vessels, have been accurately recreated. The heart's four chambers, interatrial and interventricular septa are detailed. Valves such as the chordae tendineae are meticulously traced. Arteries and veins are connected to illustrate functional relationships.

: Major cardiovascular structures, including the great vessels, have been accurately recreated. The heart's four chambers, interatrial and interventricular septa are detailed. Valves such as the chordae tendineae are meticulously traced. Arteries and veins are connected to illustrate functional relationships. Skeletal System : The complete skeletal structure, including the caudal vertebrae and hemal arches, is meticulously represented.

: The complete skeletal structure, including the caudal vertebrae and hemal arches, is meticulously represented. Muscular System : Key muscles are highlighted. Unique features such as the muscle coat of the buccal pouch, are seamlessly blended with facial muscles for a realistic appearance.

: Key muscles are highlighted. Unique features such as the muscle coat of the buccal pouch, are seamlessly blended with facial muscles for a realistic appearance. Digestive System : Major digestive structures, such as the inner surface of the gastrointestinal tract, are carefully rendered. The teniae coli in the large intestine is displayed in exceptional detail.

: Major digestive structures, such as the inner surface of the gastrointestinal tract, are carefully rendered. The teniae coli in the large intestine is displayed in exceptional detail. Nervous System : The brain and critical nervous structures, including the somatic and autonomic nervous systems, are intricately mapped.

: The brain and critical nervous structures, including the somatic and autonomic nervous systems, are intricately mapped. Integumentary System : Skin texture, hair, and mucosa are all depicted, offering a comprehensive view of the outer and inner linings.

: Skin texture, hair, and mucosa are all depicted, offering a comprehensive view of the outer and inner linings. Lymphatic System : Detailed lymphatic structures include lingual, palatine, and pharyngeal tonsils, along with the spleen, key lymph nodes, and lymphatic vessels.

: Detailed lymphatic structures include lingual, palatine, and pharyngeal tonsils, along with the spleen, key lymph nodes, and lymphatic vessels. Respiratory System : Essential respiratory components, including the laryngeal air sac, are realistically created.

: Essential respiratory components, including the laryngeal air sac, are realistically created. Urinary System : All primary urinary structures are accurately modeled.

: All primary urinary structures are accurately modeled. Reproductive System: All significant reproductive structures are included for a complete view of the reproductive anatomy.

This digital primate cadaver is fully interactive on the Anatomage Table's touchscreen interface, allowing students to explore the rhesus monkey's anatomy in 3D. Students can tap to identify specific structures. They can zoom in to inspect small bones and veins, and intuitively navigate the intricate anatomical landscape.

Looking Forward

Anatomage's digitized monkey is a milestone in veterinary education, reflecting the company's commitment to advancing ethical, precise, and sustainable tools for veterinary professionals. Anatomage will continue to refine and expand its digital cadaver offerings, empowering students and professionals with cutting-edge resources for primate and broader veterinary studies.

