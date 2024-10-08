Anatomage Revolutionizes Science Education with Touchscreen Simulations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomage Inc., a leading educational technology company, has introduced new virtual scientific experiments to its Science Table. This addition now expands the platform to feature over 100 NGSS-tailored virtual science experiments on a 7-foot multitouch device. These cutting-edge simulations are set to transform STEM education.

Imagine a machine that transports students into space to explore black holes or sends them into the future to witness the life cycle of the sun. With the Science Table by Anatomage, this is now possible.

Initially, many believed that virtual cadavers could never replace real ones due to the lack of tactile experience. However, virtually dissecting cadavers has proven that the benefits outweigh the drawbacks. Students save time by avoiding the tedious removal of unnecessary tissues and no longer struggle with collapsed or hard-to-identify organs. They can also repeatedly dissect structures without the worry of making mistakes. As a result, academic performance improves with virtual dissections compared to traditional cadaver-based learning. Today, the virtual dissection table is becoming the standard in medical education.

Science experiments could follow a similar path. Traditionally, science experiments have been limited by purely visual, computer-based simulations, which don't provide the hands-on experience of a physical setup. These methods serve mainly as basic illustrations of concepts or experimental setups.

However, with touchscreen simulations, virtual science experiments can move beyond these limitations, offering a more immersive and interactive experience.

Science Table by Anatomage

Anatomage's Science Table is a 7-foot-long touchscreen platform that enables students to simulate virtual experiments in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Earth and Space Sciences. Its multitouch technology allows students to perform experiments step by step in a collaborative manner. For example, they can tap on the screen and drag objects to a gyroscope to explore the relationship between angular velocity and precession. This interactive experience makes students feel as though they are conducting real lab experiments.

The device offers hyper-realistic visual renderings, engaging students with cinematic visuals only possible with modern technology. The stunning visuals immerse students in a virtual environment, giving them the sensation of being present with real scientific phenomena. For example, students can experience what it's like to dive into space, explore a black hole, and observe the relationship between gravity and time dilation.

With the Science Table, teachers can instantly set up complex experiments that would otherwise be time-consuming in a physical lab. This allows both teachers and students to focus more on learning rather than dealing with tedious setups. For example, students can design an environment for ant colonies to interact with. With just a few taps, they can add food and water to observe how these changes affect the ants' behavior.

Students can interact with technologies that are often too expensive for schools to purchase, such as utilizing a mass spectrometer to determine the relative abundance of isotopes. They can even perform otherwise impossible experiments, like shrinking to a microscopic scale, and engage with enzymes to drive the DNA replication process.

Benefits

By simulating science experiments on a large touchscreen, students unlock a wide range of benefits. First, they can explore a vast collection of engaging experiments, all in one place. These experiments offer experiences beyond what's possible in a traditional classroom. For example, students can virtually drop a coin from a tall building and measure its terminal velocity, witnessing physics in action. They can even travel back millions of years to observe the formation of Pangea.

With virtual science experiments, teachers no longer need to worry about maintaining equipment. The tools are durable and free from damage or decay. Expensive experiments, like those involving spectrometry or microscopy, can be easily recreated on the platform. This provides unlimited access without the cost of upkeep.

The Science Table also complements physical lab experiments. Students can practice experiments before conducting hands-on work or review their results afterward. For example, they can perform replacement reactions to observe if precipitates are formed. The simulation allows students to interact with traditional lab equipment with no worries of wasting materials or breaking glassware. This virtual experiment can be used both before and after examining real replacement reactions in a chemistry lab, increasing lab outcomes.

Most importantly, students enjoy the Science Table experience through gamified experiments. For example, they can embark on an underwater adventure, applying physics formulas to navigate a submarine in search of hidden treasure. These interactive experiments are crafted for digital natives, blending the joy of science with the thrill of gaming.

New Experiments

Anatomage continues to expand its subject offerings with additional experiments, as outlined below. The Science Table's 100+ virtual experiments are designed for NGSS guidelines and provide a comprehensive mapping of STEM classroom curricula.

Biology

Artificial Selection

Aerobic vs. Anaerobic Respiration

Bacteria Explorer

DNA Replication

Life of Ants

Photosynthesis: Light Reactions

Chemistry

Boiling Point

Capillary Action

Electrolysis of Water

Flame Spectroscopy

Ideal Gas Law

Mass Spectrometer

Molecular Geometry

Radioactive Dating

Reactivity of Metals

Replacement Reactions

Viscosity

Physics

Buoyancy

Capacitor

CMB Radiation

Gyroscope

Moment of Inertia

Rainbow Formation

Solar Cell

Speed of Light

Terminal Velocity

Turbofan Jet Engine

Earth & Space Science

Black Hole

Earth's Temperature

Earthquake Detection

Lunar Phases

Plate Tectonics

Red Shift

Stream Table

The Sun

Tulare Lake

For more information about the Science Table, please visit science-table.com

About Anatomage

A market leader in medical imaging and education technology, Anatomage offers an ecosystem of medical imaging software and hardware, allowing users to visualize world-class anatomy and physiology content at the highest level of accuracy. Through its highly innovative products, Anatomage is transforming standard anatomy learning, medical diagnosis, treatment planning as well as revolutionizing science learning.

