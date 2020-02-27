Anatomy Health & Wellness Brand Appoints David Geller as Partner & Chief Operating Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy, South Florida's premier health and wellness brand, has tapped Strategy and Marketing veteran David Geller to lead the company's business, operations and growth strategies as the newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). Aligning with Anatomy's mission to establish integrated health and wellness communities throughout South Florida and beyond, Geller will design and implement new systems, partnerships and development strategies, reflective of the company's culture and vision, while overseeing daily on-going operations.

Since joining the Anatomy team as a consultant in 2015, Geller has been instrumental in the growth of Anatomy's Miami Beach location, the launching of Anatomy's Midtown outpost and Blackout Studio, securing Anatomy's soon-to-be 4th location in Coconut Grove, as well as facilitating partnerships, including Anatomy's relationship with 1 Hotel South Beach. As Partner and COO, David will continue to focus on growth and development plans, spearheading the company's future growth beyond the South Florida market with national expansion plans in play. Furthermore, strategic planning and business operations, including sales, finance, human resources and organizational systems, will all fall under David's oversight.

"I am thrilled to join the Anatomy team to help guide the company and position the brand for growth," said David Geller, Chief Operating Officer at Anatomy. "Anatomy has a strong culture and community that makes the brand unique. This will remain at the heart of all of our systems and growth strategies as we embark on our next phase of development."

Geller has more than 25 years of international marketing, branding and strategy experience, having held senior positions at globally recognized brands such as American Express Publishing, Barnes & Noble.com, and Equinox Fitness Clubs. As Head of Marketing at Equinox, Geller was part of the executive management team that catapulted Equinox from a regional, NY-based fitness provider, to an international luxury lifestyle brand with multiple subsidiary brands. In 2011, Geller opened his own consulting practice, focusing on the fitness, health and wellness spaces. Current and past clients have included health clubs, fitness brands, institutional investors, and organizations such as Tapout Fitness, Reebok, Les Mills, HCOA Fitness and Miami-based Body & Soul, Vixen Workout, and Anatomy.

Influenced by sports performance and the science of strength conditioning, Anatomy is a luxury boutique fitness club with state-of the-art strength and cardio equipment, proprietary group fitness and personal training offerings, and recovery and regeneration services, which provide members and guests a life-enriching community where they can sweat, enhance and recover in a positive welcoming environment.

Anatomy's expansion in Coconut Grove marks the concept's fourth center in South Florida, joining locations in Midtown, Miami Beach and at the 1 Hotel South Beach. As a result of Anatomy's commitment to their neighboring communities, each location customizes certain programs and amenities based upon the locales unique wants and needs. With the intention in mind, another one of David's key objectives will be to integrate Anatomy's 'future of fitness' philosophy into these neighborhoods by helping to build out fitness and health centric societies in such.

Geller holds a BA degree from Brown University and an MBA degree from Harvard University, where he graduated with 2nd year honors.

ABOUT ANATOMY:

Founded in 2014, Anatomy, a collaboration among fitness, sports science and nightlife veterans, is a health and wellness sanctuary with locations in Miami Beach, Midtown Miami, at the 1 Hotel South Beach and Coconut Grove (slated to open Fall 2020).

Anatomy offers propriety programing, influenced by sports performance and the science of strength conditioning to provide members and guests a life-enriching community where they can sweat, enhance and recover. The innovative concept combines state-of-the-art fitness equipment, proprietary personal training and indoor/outdoor group fitness programming, with recovery and regeneration components including hot and cold plunges, infrared and cold saunas and eucalyptus steam room. Anatomy is holistic wellness experience fully equipped to address the unique needs and goals of its member.

Each location offers additional custom amenities based upon the needs of their community, including Vitamin Infusions by VitaSquad, hair & spa services, on-site spray tanning, top-of-the-line chiropractic and physical therapy services, 'Kids Club' program and Endermologie.

BLACKOUT is Anatomy's newest studio concept located on the 2nd floor of Anatomy Midtown. This next generation group-fitness experience is comprised of expertly programed low impact, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workouts.

Club locations include: Anatomy @ Miami Beach: 1220 20th St, Miami Beach, FL | Anatomy @ Midtown: 3415 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL | Anatomy @ 1 Hotel South Beach: 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL | Anatomy @ Coconut Grove: 3385 Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove, FL.

