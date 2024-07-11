Anatomy IT and Mari's List Partner to Safeguard and Enhance Productivity in Orthodontic Practices

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As dental practices face the increasing threat of cyberattacks, Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, and Mari's List, the largest orthodontist-exclusive buying group in the U.S., today announced a partnership that will offer new information technology solutions for orthodontic practices.

With over 42 years of combined expertise, Anatomy IT and Mari's List offer tailored enterprise-level IT and cybersecurity solutions specifically designed for Mari's List members, reducing costs, minimizing risks, and enhancing productivity. They include:

Solution packages by healthcare IT and security experts: Tailored specifically to meet the needs of orthodontic practices.

24/7 IT service & support: Handle IT needs around the clock, allowing practices to focus on patient care without interruptions.

Additional services: Includes Anatomy HealthIT™ Roadmap, security and due diligence assessments, cybersecurity insurance readiness and remediation, and fractional CIO/CISO leadership resources.

"In light of the FBI's recent warning about credible cybersecurity threats to dental practices, it is essential that practice leaders take steps now to prepare for this growing risk," said Frank Forte, CEO, Anatomy IT. "We are pleased to collaborate with Mari's List to equip orthodontic leaders with the tools they need to keep financial and clinical data safe."

"Orthodontic practices must ensure they build strong cybersecurity foundations and implement advanced tools to stay secure and ahead of current threats," said Mari Sawtelle, founder, Mari's List. "With our two companies' combined experience, expertise, and solutions, orthodontic practice leaders can rest assured that their practices will operate smoothly and securely."

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,950 clients serving 39,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals. To learn more, visit www.anatomyit.com

About Mari's List

Mari's List is the United States' largest Orthodontic Buying Group & Member Forum, comprised of 2,800 doctors and more than 165 thoroughly vetted partner companies. Mari's List uses aggregated buying power to negotiate exclusive pricing beyond what a solo practice or typical DSO model can achieve. Members pay an annual fee and gain access to discounts, a collaborative peer-group, and team of coaches each with a lifetime of experience working in orthodontic offices. To learn more, visit www.marislist.com.

