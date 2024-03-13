Anatomy IT Expands Healthcare Specialties Expertise with Acquisition of Managed IT Services Leader

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, and a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital ("ASC") today announced the acquisition of Manta HealthTech, a healthcare-focused managed IT services firm, to expand its footprint in healthcare subverticals, including dental and optometry.

"We recognized Manta HealthTech's depth and experience serving various healthcare subspecialties with intelligent digital transformation, cybersecurity, value-based care delivery and payment models, as well as other evolving areas within healthcare," said Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte. "This acquisition will enable us to deliver greater benefits and expertise to these customers by better understanding their specific needs. We're committed to being the most trusted, customer-centric tech partner in any healthcare setting."

Located in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metropolitan area, Manta HealthTech serves medical, dental, optometry, and veterinary care organizations. Its team includes healthcare IT experts with over three decades of experience, HIPAA consultants, and cybersecurity professionals.

"Manta HealthTech's client base will help Anatomy IT strategically expand its reach to the growing market of healthcare and related organizations wisely shifting challenging and time-consuming IT duties to specialized partners," said Peter Shabecoff, managing partner at ASC. "Clients of both companies will benefit from this agreement through enhanced services, broader product offerings, and greater speed of scalability."

Clients of both companies also can expect a seamless transition during the integration and can continue to contact their current representatives for IT support needs.

"Anatomy IT has the same unwavering dedication to clients and specialized expertise as Manta HealthTech, so we could not imagine a better company to be joining," said Manta HealthTech CEO Clint Delander. "We ensure that our clients will continue to be delighted with their service quality and technical guidance for many years to come."

About Atlantic Street Capital

ASC is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market companies poised for the next level of growth. The firm targets entrepreneurial management partners and fundamentally sound companies between $4 million and $25 million of EBITDA that will benefit from capital investment and ASC's value-added strategic and operational support. As a result, ASC works closely with management to unlock their business' underlying value and help them succeed. For more information www.atlanticstreetcapital.com.

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,750 clients serving 38,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals.

