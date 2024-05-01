Anatomy IT Expands Operations Team in Response to Escalating Demand for Intelligent Managed IT Services

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the appointment of Varun Gulati, MS, an IT managed services veteran and experienced leader of high-performance teams, as senior vice president, Operations.

To download a photo of Varun Gulati, click here.

Anatomy IT has consistently demonstrated its ability to adapt and innovate, earning the trust of healthcare organizations across the country with its comprehensive platform, including managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, value-based care services, HIPAA compliance, and strategic IT planning.

Gulati holds more than 20 years' experience in IT operations and strategy with an extensive background in managed services and ensuring customer success and satisfaction. Most recently, Gulati served as vice president, Managed Services, at NWN Carousel where he managed more than 450 IT professionals in delivering proactive, enterprise-class IT services to over 900 clients across healthcare and other verticals.

"Among all industries, the massive changes occurring in enterprise IT are perhaps impacting healthcare the most, but few provider organizations have the time or staffing resources to manage the demanding daily operations and strategic direction," Gulati said. "Joining Anatomy IT offers the opportunity to dedicate the bulk of my time and resources to helping healthcare customers navigate this rapidly changing and complex landscape, offloading that burden and enabling them to concentrate on delivering the highest-quality patient care."

During his prior engagements, Gulati provided strategic direction for the market offerings and services portfolio, identifying and integrating additional services to drive growth and meet evolving market demands. Beyond enhancing operational and financial outcomes, Gulati's team consistently achieved utilization rates above 75% and maintained Net Promoter Scores (NPS) exceeding 70, indicating "world-class" service performance, well above the industry average of 42.

"Anatomy IT's rapidly expanding customer footprint requires us to build our internal teams to ensure we continue to exceed client expectations and deliver the highest level of service to provider organizations partnering with us to optimize IT workflows and safeguard their infrastructures," said Anatomy IT CEO Frank Forte. "We are very fortunate that a world-class IT professional and leader of Varun's caliber has joined to help us build our best-in-class customer-center operations to support our growth and drive exceptional client retention and satisfaction."

Gulati holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Punjab Technical University and a master's degree in technology management from Columbia University.

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,950 clients serving 39,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals.

Media contact

Philip Anast (Amendola for Anatomy IT)

312-576-6990

[email protected]

SOURCE Anatomy IT