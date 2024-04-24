Anatomy IT Launches Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Solution Suite in Wake of Industry Breach

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomy IT, the leading platform for healthcare IT and cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of an expanded end-to-end cybersecurity product suite designed to safeguard healthcare delivery organizations from evolving and growing IT system threats.

A record 133 million individuals were affected by healthcare data breaches in 2023, according to Modern Healthcare, a number equivalent to nearly 40% of the U.S. population. Industry observers warn, however, that breaches caused by cyberattacks are likely to increase in 2024 and beyond. Costs associated with cybersecurity incidents also continue to climb, reaching an average of $11 million per data breach in 2023, up 53% from 2020.

In light of recent events and given this growing threat to patient safety and provider organizations, Anatomy IT is drawing on its three decades of healthcare operational and cybersecurity experience, as well as feedback from its more than 1,000 clients, on this new, broader, forward-looking service offering. The comprehensive suite of solutions is set to redefine the industry standard for healthcare-specialized data and systems protection.

"We recognized a critical need in the market for a cybersecurity solution that offers both comprehensive protection and affordability," said Rick Passero, Anatomy IT's chief information security officer (CISO). "Our goal is to provide enterprise-class security controls tailored to the healthcare-delivery market, ensuring that provider organizations of all sizes can defend against cyber threats cost-effectively and with a flexible, customizable suite of solutions."

Anatomy IT's Security Suite expansion aligns with the National Institute of Standard Technology's (NIST) five core functions: Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, and Recover. This alignment reaffirms Anatomy IT's commitment to providing its customers with a comprehensive cybersecurity approach that adheres to world-class security standards.

This security expansion takes a customized approach based on client needs. Anatomy IT also will incorporate advisory and security consulting services as necessary, including adding a virtual CISO, risk assessments, audits, penetration testing and vulnerability scanning.

Anatomy IT's expanded Security Suite not only addresses the growing cybersecurity concerns faced by healthcare organizations, but also strengthens its approach to incident response and remediation. With an emphasis on proactive monitoring and rapid incident resolution, Anatomy IT offers peace of mind to clients, knowing that their systems are continuously safeguarded by a team of healthcare cybersecurity specialists. The Security Suite also supports provider organizations in qualifying for and maintaining cyber insurance coverage, where policies are becoming more demanding, restrictive and expensive if proper safeguards are not in place.

To help identify an organization's cybersecurity needs and capabilities – and to ensure that services are strategically designed to achieve a client's goals – Anatomy IT also launched a proprietary Risk Discovery Tool™ to initiate due diligence. Rooted in a methodical approach, the Risk Discovery Tool quantifies a healthcare organization's risk tolerance and posture through a series of insightful questions that calculate two critical metrics. The first is Risk Posture Percentage, which reveals the current security stance and how robustly the organization is equipped to manage cyber threats. The second metric is Risk Tolerance Percentage, which gauges the organization's risk comfort level based on its unique needs, market segment, size, complexity, and other factors. Utilizing these two scores, the Risk Tolerance Tool delivers a custom solution recommendation.

"Our commitment to excellence and innovation drives us to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions to our clients," said Frank Forte, CEO of Anatomy IT. "With our end-to-end Security Solution Suite, care delivery organizations can stay ahead of the curve and mitigate risks effectively, regardless of their size."

About Anatomy IT

Anatomy IT helps healthcare providers deliver exceptional patient care through technology and cybersecurity solutions. With 30+ years of experience, we understand healthcare organizations' unique risks, opportunities, and challenges. Anatomy IT is one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare IT companies, partnering with over 1,950 clients serving 39,000 healthcare staff nationwide, including ASCs, physician groups, and hospitals.

