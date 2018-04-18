YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anatotemp is announcing the addition of the 4Side anti-rotational connection to its family of anatomic dental implant healing abutments. Anatotemp anatomic dental implant healing abutments are considered an off-the-shelf solution for creating ideal gingival emergence profile during dental implant treatment. Optimal emergence profile eases clinician workflow during the impression and prosthesis placement procedures as well as assists with final esthetic outcomes.

Anatotemp

The Anatotemp anatomic dental implant healing abutment family consists of six anatomic shapes and numerous anti-rotational connections, making Anatotemp usable with the majority of dental implant systems on the market today. Anatotemp's anti-rotational connections include the internal hex, the internal conical hex, the internal trilobe and the internal octagon. With the addition of the internal 4Side connection, Anatotemp can now be used with the Straumann Bone Level™ and Blue Sky Bio Quattro™ systems.

"We are very pleased with the addition of the internal 4Side connection to assist the numerous clinicians that utilize the Straumann Bone Level™ and Blue Sky Bio Quattro™ systems," said Terry B Philibin DDS, MS, MBA, Anatotemp president and CEO. "Our goal is to provide an Anatotemp for all dental implant systems utilized today. Creating ideal emergence profile is of utmost importance for today's modern dental implant surgeon and restorative clinician."

Contact

Anatotemp

www.anatotemp.com

Terry B Philibin, CEO

tphilibin@anatotemp.com

(330) 719-9868

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anatotemp-launches-4side-connection-to-its-family-of-anatomic-dental-implant-healing-abutments-300632697.html

SOURCE Anatotemp