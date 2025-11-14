Anawakalmekak and Native Ways 2 College Launch the First-Ever Indigenous Peoples College Fair

Historic Event to Center Community, Belonging, and Self-Determination

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The First Annual Indigenous Peoples College Fair, hosted by Anawakalmekak International University Preparatory of North America (Anawakalmekak) and Native Ways 2 College, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, at Anawakalmekak, 4736 Huntington Dr. S., Los Angeles, CA 90032. The event marks a historic milestone for Indigenous and American Indian education, reimagining college access as a pathway rooted in community, belonging, and self-determination.

Unlike traditional college fairs that may emphasize rankings and test scores, the Indigenous Peoples College Fair invites students and families to explore how institutions can support Indigenous students in thriving across their educational journeys. At the heart of the event are dialogues with alumni from Anawakalmekak; these dialogues bridge the gap between college representatives and high school applicants. Indigenous college students and alumni from across California will share firsthand experiences about navigating higher education and building community on campus, fostering connections that lead to long-term cultural, academic, communal, and personal success.

The event will also feature the release of the new College Opportunity Guide, a tool that helps students identify colleges aligned with their values and goals through five opportunity areas: Land & Belonging, Language & Knowledge, Community & Connection, Inclusion & Rights, and Expression & Leadership. The guide encourages students to evaluate where they will feel most supported—and where they can contribute to building thriving Indigenous communities on campus.

"Education is a tool with which to advance our collective self-determination," said Marcos Aguilar, Tzicatl's American Indian Resurgence Initiative Director and founder of NW2C. "We want Indigenous students to know that institutions of higher education exist to serve them and not the other way around. Whether they choose a university with an established Indigenous presence or one ready to grow, they can find support and purpose in community."

"This is about meeting students where they are and creating an invaluable support network," added Minnie Ferguson, Director of Education at Anawakalmekak. "We're creating pathways for Indigenous students and their families to navigate college together—from application to graduation."

Representatives and Anawakalmekak Alumni—currently enrolled at their respective university—from the University of California system, Stanford University, CalTech, California State University system, and other public and private institutions will participate in the fair, sharing insights about their programs, Indigenous student organizations, and opportunities for collaboration with Tribal and local communities. Each institution is represented by individuals whose continued engagement with Indigenous youth and families reflects a shared commitment to fostering inclusive and culturally grounded educational opportunities.

The event also celebrates the collaboration between charter schools, Indigenous educators, and higher education institutions to make college access more equitable and relevant for future generations. Families are encouraged to attend alongside students, reinforcing the importance of intergenerational support in Indigenous education.

The Indigenous Peoples College Fair will take place Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Anawakalmekak, 4736 Huntington Dr. S., Los Angeles, CA 90032.

Anawakalmekak International University Preparatory of North America is Los Angeles's only Indigenous community-based charter school, dedicated to advancing Indigenous rights, language revitalization, and culturally rooted education. Native Ways 2 College builds pathways between Indigenous students and higher education through mentorship, advocacy, and programs that honor sovereignty and belonging.

SOURCE Anawakalmekak