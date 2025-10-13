ANBC highlights Brazil's innovative rural credit model at global Conference in Mexico

President Elias Sfeir shares Brazil's advances in data integration and credit intelligence at WCCRC

CANCÚN, Mexico, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC) is presenting Brazil's model for data integration and credit analysis in agribusiness at the 2025 World Consumer Credit Reporting Conference (WCCRC). This model now serves as a global reference for expanding financial inclusion in other countries. The event runs through October 14th in Cancún, Mexico.

ANBC's Executive President, Elias Sfeir, will join the panel "Unlocking Rural Potential through Data and Credit Intelligence: How Credit Bureaus Foster Inclusive Growth in Agriculture" today (October 13th), alongside representatives from the Central Bank and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock. He will underscore the innovative role of credit as a catalyst for productivity and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

According to Sfeir, agribusiness - which represents 25% of Brazil's GDP - is entering a growth phase that requires modern financial mechanisms to reduce inefficiencies and expand credit access with lower costs and risks. "A credit scoring system tailored to agribusiness makes the financial sector more accessible and supports small and medium-sized producers. It also creates favorable conditions for private and international investment that is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals," he noted.

The initiative - a joint effort involving credit bureaus, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the Central Bank - has been internationally recognized as a model case, inspiring other countries to develop similar solutions. The Brazilian experience will be discussed by representatives from central banks, multilateral institutions, and credit bureaus worldwide, aiming to demonstrate how data governance can foster sustainable rural credit policies that balance risk mitigation with the promotion of new financing flows.

WCCRC 2025 brings together more than 25 experts from organizations including the World Bank, BIIA, IFC, ACCIS, TransUnion, Equifax, Experian, and the People's Bank of China. The conference promotes global collaboration to strengthen credit systems and create frameworks that balance inclusion, innovation, and data governance for sustainable development. "It's an honor to participate alongside credit industry leaders from around the world. This collaboration reflects our commitment to advancing the credit ecosystem globally while bringing valuable insights back to Brazil," said Sfeir.

SOURCE National Association of Credit Bureaus (ANBC)