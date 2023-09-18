Anbio Biotechnology Made a Successful Presence at Medic East Africa 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a global leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful exhibition at Medic East Africa 2023 from September 13th to 15th. During the tradeshow, Anbio presented a range of high-quality IVD solutions tailored to local needs, including the Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) series, Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) solution, and Lateral Flow (LFA) solution while demonstrating the operation process of our portable single channel FIA analyzer and LAMP devices.

Anbio at Medic East Africa 2023

Anbio's handheld point-of-care AF-100S is a single-channel, portable, and rechargeable compact FIA analyzer, allowing users to operate the system in various settings, especially in areas where laboratories aren't available. AF-100S features long battery life, a small size, and an easy-to-use interface, making it ideal for use anywhere, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays. Seventy-eight available assays enable the detection of various analytes, including hormones, cancer markers, cardiac markers, drugs of abuse, inflammation, and infectious diseases.

Anbio's LAMP Solution is a diagnostic technique to amplify and detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. The LAMP assay is used for various applications, including detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and foodborne pathogens. Our LAMP solution offered miniaturized analyzers, which are extremely easy to use. The egg-shaped LAMP device is a one-button control capable of delivering fast, sensitive, and specific results for various infectious diseases. It suits over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

We also showcased LFA assays during the show. Anbio's CE-marked LFA assays are suitable for point-of-care and at-home applications. With over 60 available LFA assays, Anbio will continue to invest in R&D and provide customers with more trusted products.

­­ Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio commented: "I wanted to thank everyone who visited our booth at Medic East Africa 2023. We had a successful exhibition, and we look forward to providing our IVD products for the betterment of the diagnostic and healthcare system in Africa and globally."

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

