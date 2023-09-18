Anbio Biotechnology Made a Successful Presence at Medic East Africa 2023

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

18 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a global leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a successful exhibition at Medic East Africa 2023 from September 13th to 15th. During the tradeshow, Anbio presented a range of high-quality IVD solutions tailored to local needs, including the Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) series, Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP) solution, and Lateral Flow (LFA) solution while demonstrating the operation process of our portable single channel FIA analyzer and LAMP devices.

Continue Reading
Anbio at Medic East Africa 2023
Anbio at Medic East Africa 2023

Anbio's handheld point-of-care AF-100S is a single-channel, portable, and rechargeable compact FIA analyzer, allowing users to operate the system in various settings, especially in areas where laboratories aren't available. AF-100S features long battery life, a small size, and an easy-to-use interface, making it ideal for use anywhere, and its high sensitivity and specificity ensure that patients receive accurate results with a wide range of assays. Seventy-eight available assays enable the detection of various analytes, including hormones, cancer markers, cardiac markers, drugs of abuse, inflammation, and infectious diseases. 

Anbio's LAMP Solution is a diagnostic technique to amplify and detect specific DNA or RNA sequences. The LAMP assay is used for various applications, including detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and foodborne pathogens. Our LAMP solution offered miniaturized analyzers, which are extremely easy to use. The egg-shaped LAMP device is a one-button control capable of delivering fast, sensitive, and specific results for various infectious diseases. It suits over-the-counter (OTC) and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics. 

We also showcased LFA assays during the show. Anbio's CE-marked LFA assays are suitable for point-of-care and at-home applications. With over 60 available LFA assays, Anbio will continue to invest in R&D and provide customers with more trusted products.

­­ Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio commented: "I wanted to thank everyone who visited our booth at Medic East Africa 2023. We had a successful exhibition, and we look forward to providing our IVD products for the betterment of the diagnostic and healthcare system in Africa and globally."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please contact us: https://www.anbio.com/contact

Follow and connect with Anbio via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

Also from this source

Anbio Biotechnology to Present at Medic East Africa 2023 on September 13th, 2023

Introducing the Anbio Lateral Flow Assay (LFA) Solution: Rapid Diagnostic for Laboratory, Point-of-Care, and At-Home Testing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.