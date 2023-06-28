Anbio Biotechnology to Participate in the 2023 AACC Meeting

News provided by

Anbio Biotechnology

28 Jun, 2023, 08:46 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo from July 25th to 27th in Anaheim, CA where it will be officially launching its brand in North American market.

Continue Reading
Anbio Biotechnology
Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is a medical device company emphasizing in vitro diagnostics. Our mission is to change the global diagnostics market by individualizing and decentralizing the current diagnostic solutions for rapid diagnosis to improve patient prognosis. Anbio provides rapid, accessible, and affordable diagnostic solutions globally at the forefront of science and offering innovative laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions.

Anbio will be showcasing its laboratory and point-of-care (POC) devices and assays, including the innovative ADL-i1910, a chemiluminescence (ChLIA) device and assays, and the sleek and mobile AF-100s handheld fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) device and assays. Anbio's products will be on display in Booth #445.

The ADL-i910 ChLIA instrument is a high-throughput, affordable, and uniquely designed all-in-one turnkey solution that is compact in size. ADL-i1910 consumables and reagents portfolio can detect cancer biomarkers, inflammatory biomarkers, hormone levels, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, with a simple cartridge change. With the ADL-i1910, laboratories can provide 38 kinds of tests in a high-throughput and reliable manner. 

The AF-100S analyzer is extremely small (195x100x70mm), and suited for private clinics, urgent cares, emergency rooms, and ambulances. With 43 different tests available, the AF-100S diagnostic solution can provide rapid test results for medical professionals to provide a timely diagnosis and adequately treat patients on time.

"Our attendance to AACC 2023 will be our official launch of our products to the North American market," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio." As a reliable supplier and manufacturer of innovative diagnostic solutions, we are excited to provide the American market our products. We seek to establish more business cooperation with partners around the world to improve our current healthcare system,". Lau will host a lecture focusing on Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics from 10:00 am to 10:20am on Wednesday, July 26th at exhibit hall theater 2.

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: www.anbio.com

Contact

Michael Lau
CEO of Anbio Biotechnology
+1 8189328076
[email protected]

Send us message at: www.anbio.com/contact

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.