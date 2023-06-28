Anbio Biotechnology to Participate in the 2023 AACC Meeting

ANAHEIM, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in the 2023 American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo from July 25th to 27th in Anaheim, CA where it will be officially launching its brand in North American market.

Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is a medical device company emphasizing in vitro diagnostics. Our mission is to change the global diagnostics market by individualizing and decentralizing the current diagnostic solutions for rapid diagnosis to improve patient prognosis. Anbio provides rapid, accessible, and affordable diagnostic solutions globally at the forefront of science and offering innovative laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care (POCT) in vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions.

Anbio will be showcasing its laboratory and point-of-care (POC) devices and assays, including the innovative ADL-i1910, a chemiluminescence (ChLIA) device and assays, and the sleek and mobile AF-100s handheld fluorescent immunoassay (FIA) device and assays. Anbio's products will be on display in Booth #445.

The ADL-i910 ChLIA instrument is a high-throughput, affordable, and uniquely designed all-in-one turnkey solution that is compact in size. ADL-i1910 consumables and reagents portfolio can detect cancer biomarkers, inflammatory biomarkers, hormone levels, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, with a simple cartridge change. With the ADL-i1910, laboratories can provide 38 kinds of tests in a high-throughput and reliable manner.

The AF-100S analyzer is extremely small (195x100x70mm), and suited for private clinics, urgent cares, emergency rooms, and ambulances. With 43 different tests available, the AF-100S diagnostic solution can provide rapid test results for medical professionals to provide a timely diagnosis and adequately treat patients on time.

"Our attendance to AACC 2023 will be our official launch of our products to the North American market," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio." As a reliable supplier and manufacturer of innovative diagnostic solutions, we are excited to provide the American market our products. We seek to establish more business cooperation with partners around the world to improve our current healthcare system,". Lau will host a lecture focusing on Point-of-Care Diagnostics: Future of Decentralized Healthcare and Diagnostics from 10:00 am to 10:20am on Wednesday, July 26th at exhibit hall theater 2.

For more information, please visit: www.anbio.com

Contact

Michael Lau

CEO of Anbio Biotechnology

+1 8189328076

[email protected]

Send us message at: www.anbio.com/contact

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology