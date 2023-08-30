Anbio Biotechnology to Present at Medic East Africa 2023 on September 13th, 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading global diagnostic device and assay company, has announced its participation in the Medic East Africa at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre from September 13 to September 15, 2023. Medic East Africa is the leading healthcare and medical laboratory event in the East African Region, Anbio is looking forward to establishing more business cooperation with local partners and providing high-quality IVD products in the African region through this event.

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to making contributions to human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in the clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

