Anbio Biotechnology to Showcase at ADLM 2024 with Evolved In Vitro Diagnostic Solutions

CHICAGO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio Biotechnology ("Anbio"), a leading global diagnostic solution provider, is excited to announce its participation in the ADLM 2024 Clinical Lab Expo (formerly the AACC Clinical Lab Expo). The event will take place from July 30th to August 1st at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Following a successful turnout last year in Anaheim, California, Anbio is set to return to ADLM, ready to showcase its evolved point-of-care testing (POCT) product portfolios to the public.

Anbio is proud to offer diagnostic technologies renowned for their first-in-class accuracy, sensitivity, quality, and robustness. At this year's expo, we will showcase our innovative range of laboratory and point-of-care solutions, including the Immunofluorescence AF Series, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay ADL Series, Dry Chemistry SHA Series, LFIA solution, and Molecular Dx solution. Our extensive portfolio features hundreds of IVD products covering areas such as inflammation, diabetes, cancer markers, hormones, enzymes, infectious diseases, and drugs of abuse tests. We invite you to visit Anbio at Booth #3818 to discover our cutting-edge solutions.

"We are honored to attend ADLM 2024 and showcase our IVD products," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "We are dedicated to collaborating with our partners to make Anbio's diagnostic solutions accessible to everyone in need."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

