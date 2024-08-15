Anbio Biotechnology Unveils Comprehensive In-Vitro-Diagnostics Solutions at ADLM 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anbio, a leading provider of innovative diagnostic solutions, made a significant impact at the 2024 Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) conference, held in Chicago, Illinois, from July 30 to August 1. This year, Anbio showcased its most comprehensive in vitro diagnostics (IVD) solutions and an unmatched portfolio with over 300 products applicable across various point-of-care testing (POCT) scenarios, including CLIA (Chemiluminescence), FIA (Fluorescence), RT-PCR, Lateral Flow Immunoassay, Dry Chemistry, Hematology, and Veterinary test solutions.

Anbio ADLM Booth Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio simulated four real-world application scenarios at the booth, including at-home, clinic, emergency room, and pharmacy settings, allowing visitors to experience firsthand how Anbio's various products can be applied in these situations. The company also set up a Lab Demonstration Area where visitors could experience the actual operation of each instrument. This real-time, hands-on experience provided attendees with a better understanding of the user-friendly and easy-to-use features of the products.

Anbio's robust immunoassay platform, featuring well-developed CLIA and FIA solutions, has seen significant expansion in test panels across multiple categories over the past year. The extensive range of reagents in its menu caters to diverse clinical testing needs, with over 80 FIA and more than 70 CLIA reagents available for quality and quantity testing. These solutions are designed to meet various clinical detection needs and enhance convenience for healthcare providers. The newly developed dry chemiluminescence solution, which requires less stringent conditions for transportation and storage and offers higher stability, was a highlight of the show, drawing substantial attention.

Anbio has always prioritized investment in R&D. At ADLM 2024, the company successfully launched its brand-new veterinary diagnostic solution on both the Colloidal Gold and immunofluorescent platforms. This launch has garnered significant attention, highlighting the immense market potential for these new offerings. With Anbio's unwavering commitment to product quality and robust research and development capabilities, the Anbio Veterinary Solution is poised to become a focal point in many countries.

"ADLM 2024 provided a fantastic platform for us to showcase our products and connect with clients from around the world," said Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio Biotechnology. "We thank everyone who visited our booth and look forward to developing partnerships with other innovation leaders in the IVD space."

About Anbio Biotechnology

Anbio Biotechnology is devoted to make contributions for human health and has never stopped our goal to innovate in life sciences. Driven by continuous technical development and integration, resulting from close cooperation with prestigious institutes across the world. Anbio always strives to provide total solutions in clinical diagnosis field, by offering extensive diagnostic products including laboratory and point-of-care products.

For more information, please visit: https://www.anbio.com/

SOURCE Anbio Biotechnology