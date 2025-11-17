ANCC Magnet Recognition Program® Highlighted as Key Indicator in Newsweek's 2026 America's Best-in-State Hospitals Rankings

Recognition underscores Magnet® hospitals' leadership and nurses' role in quality, safety, and patient experience nationwide

SILVER SPRING, Md., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® has been identified by Newsweek as a key factor in its 2026 America's Best-in-State Hospitals list, released this week. For the first time, Newsweek incorporated Magnet® recognition as a core element of its ranking methodology, highlighting the vital role of nursing excellence in hospital performance and patient outcomes alongside measures like quality metrics, patient experience and peer reputation.

"As a leading distinction for nursing and organizational excellence, Magnet designation reflects organizations that consistently achieve exceptional results in patient outcomes, safety, and quality care," said American Nurses Credentialing Center President Laura Wood, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, FAAN. "This inclusion validates years of evidence linking Magnet recognition to excellence in patient care outcomes and workforce retention and engagement."

Newsweek's 2026 ranking identified 800 of the top-performing hospitals nationwide. This year's methodology incorporates significant updates: expanded hospital quality metrics, broader accreditation coverage, integration of prior-year expert recommendations, and a stronger emphasis on care quality and Patient-Reported Outcome Measures.

The Magnet program is internationally recognized as a symbol of one of the nursing profession's highest achievements. The designation is awarded to organizations that consistently demonstrate outstanding patient outcomes, low turnover, high engagement, and continuous improvement. Magnet hospitals represent about 10% of all U.S. hospitals but represent a significantly higher number of facilities recognized nationally for quality and safety.

Newsweek joins U.S. News & World Report and The Leapfrog Group's Hospital Survey in recognizing Magnet status as a key indicator of organizational excellence. A recent national study further validates Magnet's impact. The Magnet 3.0 Study, released in October 2025, reaffirms that Magnet designation is associated with favorable nurse, patient organizational, and economic outcomes.

"The findings of the Magnet 3.0 Study reinforce what we have long known: Magnet recognition drives measurable improvements in patient outcomes, nurse satisfaction, and overall organizational excellence," said American Nurses Enterprise Chief Nursing Officer Bradley Goettl, DNP, DHA, RN, FAAN, FACHE. "It's a testament to the power of evidence-based leadership and the impact of creating environments where nurses can truly thrive."

For more information, visit nursingworld.org/magnet.

About the American Nurses Credentialing Center

The American Nurses Credentialing Center partners with the nation's largest group of healthcare professionals to uphold the highest standards of nursing excellence. With a comprehensive suite of individual certifications and organizational accreditation programs designed to foster research, innovation, career growth, and leadership development, the credentialing center equips nurses to achieve safer, patient-centric outcomes both nationally and internationally. Committed to harnessing The Power of Nurses™ to elevate care standards worldwide, the credentialing center continuously sets the benchmarks that support excellence in every facet of nursing practice.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Nurses Credentialing Center