Ancera Releases New Third-Party Verification Platform for Allied Companies

News provided by

Ancera

May 15, 2024, 09:00 ET

New Tech to Improve Poultry Supply Chain's Food Safety and Performance

BRANFORD, Conn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ancera, the innovator of supply chain intelligence, has released a new suite of comprehensive monitoring tools to provide allied companies with real-time, third-party evidence demonstrating their product efficacy. The new system allows allied companies of the poultry industry – including makers of vaccines, feed additives, litter amendments, antimicrobials, sanitation supplies, and quality control equipment – to continuously monitor the products and processes and quantify their impact on performance and food safety. In addition, it reduces their costs and increases their margins with scalable trial management and technical service.

"Poultry production relies on many partners, and Ancera's combined hardware-software monitoring system brings real-world evidence to improve the development, trials, and sales support of products that power the food supply chain," said Arjun Ganesan, CEO of Ancera. "As an objective third party source, we bring a new level of trust when data shows the effectiveness of their products, like vaccines, which translates into more business won for poultry industry allied companies and a more productive, safer food supply for consumers."

Built upon a standardized and scalable framework, Ancera's system allows companies to design, test, and price product field trials before ever deploying resources to the field. This enables all parties to agree on common success criteria, scope, and cost, followed by robust advanced analytics to assess product effectiveness. Field trials executed under real-world conditions better represent their performance in a production system and allow allied companies to better quantify their value. Following a successful field trial, the system can remotely monitor the entire product deployment to predict product performance issues and proactively schedule technical services.

Ancera has partnered with four early adopter customers to understand and incorporate their requirements into the product. Industry vendors face a series of business challenges, ranging from longer sales cycles to higher costs of servicing customers. Ancera's platform gives allied companies the tools to improve their business model by significantly decreasing the time and costs associated with customer acquisition – without the overhead costs of traditional labs and time-consuming sales practices. On top of this, the advanced system serves as a sales support tool, providing objective, third-party verified product proof, increasing their business margins.

The new platform represents a significant step in expanding Ancera's application-specific monitoring systems – including Coccidia, Salmonella, Clostridium Perifringens, and Total Viable Bacteria – towards its vision of a digital command center for food production, food safety, and procurement.

To learn more about Ancera's new platform for allied companies, visit www.ancera.com/allied.

About Ancera
Ancera improves the profitability of food production with deeper supply chain intelligence. Backed by advanced microbiology, data science, and industry insider expertise, Ancera generates the largest decision-focused datasets in the poultry industry for new visibility into the supply chain. With actionable insights in near real-time that make complex data more accessible and easier to understand, Ancera increases profits for food producers by improving productivity, risk, and safety. To learn more, visit ancera.com.

SOURCE Ancera

Also from this source

Ancera Unveils New Cutting-Edge Detection Tools to Support Productivity, Food Safety, and Interventional Efficacy in Poultry Industry

Ancera Unveils New Cutting-Edge Detection Tools to Support Productivity, Food Safety, and Interventional Efficacy in Poultry Industry

Today, Ancera, the innovator of supply chain intelligence, has announced the release of two new microbial detection tools designed to identify and...
Ancera Launches Next-Generation Salmonella Monitoring Software Platform in Response to Upcoming USDA Regulations, Consumer Demand

Ancera Launches Next-Generation Salmonella Monitoring Software Platform in Response to Upcoming USDA Regulations, Consumer Demand

Today, Ancera, the innovator of supply chain intelligence that improves the safety and profitability of food production, is announcing the launch of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics