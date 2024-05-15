Ancera Releases New Third-Party Verification Platform for Allied Companies

"Poultry production relies on many partners, and Ancera's combined hardware-software monitoring system brings real-world evidence to improve the development, trials, and sales support of products that power the food supply chain," said Arjun Ganesan, CEO of Ancera. "As an objective third party source, we bring a new level of trust when data shows the effectiveness of their products, like vaccines, which translates into more business won for poultry industry allied companies and a more productive, safer food supply for consumers."

Built upon a standardized and scalable framework, Ancera's system allows companies to design, test, and price product field trials before ever deploying resources to the field. This enables all parties to agree on common success criteria, scope, and cost, followed by robust advanced analytics to assess product effectiveness. Field trials executed under real-world conditions better represent their performance in a production system and allow allied companies to better quantify their value. Following a successful field trial, the system can remotely monitor the entire product deployment to predict product performance issues and proactively schedule technical services.

Ancera has partnered with four early adopter customers to understand and incorporate their requirements into the product. Industry vendors face a series of business challenges, ranging from longer sales cycles to higher costs of servicing customers. Ancera's platform gives allied companies the tools to improve their business model by significantly decreasing the time and costs associated with customer acquisition – without the overhead costs of traditional labs and time-consuming sales practices. On top of this, the advanced system serves as a sales support tool, providing objective, third-party verified product proof, increasing their business margins.

The new platform represents a significant step in expanding Ancera's application-specific monitoring systems – including Coccidia, Salmonella, Clostridium Perifringens, and Total Viable Bacteria – towards its vision of a digital command center for food production, food safety, and procurement.

About Ancera

Ancera improves the profitability of food production with deeper supply chain intelligence. Backed by advanced microbiology, data science, and industry insider expertise, Ancera generates the largest decision-focused datasets in the poultry industry for new visibility into the supply chain. With actionable insights in near real-time that make complex data more accessible and easier to understand, Ancera increases profits for food producers by improving productivity, risk, and safety. To learn more, visit ancera.com .

