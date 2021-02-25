Ancero Announces Relocation to New Mount Laurel Headquarters

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancero, a leading full-service IT provider specializing in cloud solutions and managed IT services, is excited to announce the company's relocation to a modern, open professional space at 5000 Dearborn Circle, Suite 300, in Mount Laurel, NJ.

Ancero analyzed potential spaces with an eye towards optimizing collaboration and productivity for in-office and remote team members. The new space will support these goals, providing a vibrant setting that reflects Ancero's business strategy and technology heritage.

Ancero LLC

"We are so proud of our team and the tremendous advancements of the past few years, particularly our expanded voice and data cloud solutions portfolio, which supports today's 'work from anywhere' business environment," said Robert Hogg, Managing Partner at Ancero.

Ancero's professional space will house the modern technology required to deliver the kind of service the company's clients have grown to expect over the course of 21 years. More importantly, the new location will provide a dynamic environment that enables each team member to grow, thrive, and reach their full potential.

"The new office has been designed with more of an open layout, which will facilitate increased collaboration and creativity," said Paul Boyer, Managing Partner at Ancero. "The open plan provides high levels of flexibility and agility; we have also accounted for proper distancing of workspaces. We will continue to rotate staff until we can operate safely at full capacity."

Less than a mile from Ancero's former offices on Briggs Road in Mount Laurel, the new professional space keeps the company in close proximity to Route 38, Interstate 295, and the New Jersey Turnpike. The property is managed by Strategic Funding Alternatives (SFA), LLC, a commercial real estate investment firm in Moorestown, NJ.

About Ancero

Ancero is a privately held, full-service IT provider that helps small to medium size businesses leverage cloud solutions to drive growth, collaboration and productivity. Founded in 1999, Ancero applies 20 plus years of innovation and industry expertise to ensure operational excellence for businesses throughout the Northeast. Ancero maintains a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification that covers all of its facilities, business processes, and cloud services. For more information, call 856-210-5800 or visit www.ancero.com.

