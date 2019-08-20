Ancero Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Launch of Services to Bring Small and Medium Businesses into the Cloud

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancero, LLC, an IT company in Mount Laurel, is marking its 20th year of changing the technology landscape for small and medium businesses by introducing new cloud computing services that will help clients digitally transform by harnessing the power of the cloud.

Channeling deep industry experience and its advanced knowledge of Microsoft cloud services, Ancero has unveiled "Ancero Cloud Workspace", an enterprise grade, highly secure computing platform within the Azure environment that will help any business take full advantage of the cloud to improve performance, reduce IT costs and drive operational efficiencies.

"Since Ancero was founded 20 years ago, we've worked hard to stay abreast of the latest business and technology trends and build alignment between the two," said Randy Benson, Director of Engineering and a founder. "As organizations have embraced the cloud over the years, Ancero services have evolved to include nearly all cloud-based offerings."

Ancero's SOC2 Type II certification for the safe handling of data, combined with Microsoft Azure's stringent regulation and 71 certifications, means that Cloud Workspace meets compliance standards for a diverse spectrum of industries.

"Inevitably, small and medium businesses will have to decide whether to invest in an expensive technology refresh or migrate to the cloud," said Paul Boyer, Managing Director of Ancero. "If they fear the unknown, they'll potentially miss out on the cost benefits, security and flexibility that cloud computing can provide. Cloud Workspace is not a one size fits all service, our skilled team can customize computing solutions for the customer to meet their unique needs."

Founded in 1999 in Northfield, N.J., with just four employees (the owners), Ancero today has 45 employees between its Mount Laurel headquarters, and Atlantic City branch office, opened in 2017. It handles an average of 2,000 support requests every month, and serves several hundred active customers, managing a total of 7,000 devices. Through the years the company has received numerous recognitions, including four years on the Philadelphia Business Journal Top Tech Employers List, and most notably, a spot on the CRN Magazine MSP 500 list six years in a row.

"When I think back about the past 20 years and our achievements, they are truly based on the combined contributions of the individuals within our organization," said Robert Hogg, Managing Director and a founder. "We have a world class team of dedicated professionals who possess extensive skill and expertise. And we have to send a big thank you to our hundreds of valued customers and our many strategic partners, but especially to those who had faith in Ancero from the very beginning."

About Ancero

Ancero is a privately held, full service IT and communications provider that helps small to medium size businesses leverage cloud solutions to drive growth, collaboration and productivity. Ancero applies years of innovation and industry expertise to ensure operational excellence for businesses throughout the Northeast. For more information visit www.ancero.com.

