Ancestry® Appoints Attica Alexis Jaques as New SVP & GM of US Marketing

Bringing 20+ years of marketing leadership experience from Google, Under Armour and Gap, Jaques will lead the US marketing team and drive growth in the US market

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, today announced the appointment of Attica Alexis Jaques as its new SVP & General Manager of US Marketing.

Jaques brings over 20 years of executive brand leadership experience to Ancestry, having advanced business impact through award-winning, revenue-driving marketing for some of the world's most iconic brands, including Google, Under Armour, and Gap Inc.

In her new role, Jaques will lead Ancestry's US marketing organization, overseeing everything from growth strategy development to subscriber engagement and go-to-market execution. Leveraging Ancestry's category leadership and strong brand recognition, Jaques will focus on bringing new energy to the Ancestry brand, attracting new customers, and broadening the appeal of family history.

"I am thrilled to welcome Attica to Ancestry and our commercial leadership team as the head of our US Marketing organization," said Brian Donnelly, Chief Commercial Officer of Ancestry. "Attica's exceptional track record in broadening brand appeal, launching into new categories, and activating consumers makes her uniquely qualified to lead our US marketing efforts. I am confident that Attica's strategic vision, innovative approach, and global perspective will not only elevate our marketing initiatives but also help Ancestry reach new heights as we expand our impact and connect with even more consumers across the US."

Jaques' impressive career includes spearheading brand-building and integrated marketing planning for Google Search products with over 1 billion users, overseeing five award-winning brand campaigns. As SVP of Global Brand Marketing for Under Armour, she managed brand management and strategic campaign planning worldwide. Her global experience extends to her role as VP of Global Marketing and Brand Management at Gap Inc., where she successfully launched Gap, Banana Republic, and Old Navy in international markets and led cause-marketing efforts across 30 countries. Prior to Gap, Attica worked in Marketing at

Barney's New York and Prada, where she was based in New York and Milan.

"It's an honor to join Ancestry, a cutting-edge tech company, with a very human mission," said Attica Alexis Jaques. "I am excited to lead our marketing efforts, drive even stronger relationships with our existing consumers and broaden our impact through cultural connections, innovation, and transformative storytelling that empowers journeys of personal discovery."

Jaques also currently serves as a Board Director for Brilliant Earth and is a Founding Member of Chief, a private network connecting and uplifting women in top leadership positions.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 60 billion records, over 3.5 million subscribers and over 25 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Over the past 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving, and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

