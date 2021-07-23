Ancestry Introduces New Product Line: Canned Recipes

NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestry Pet Food, subsidiary of Health Extension Pet Care, today announced the launch of a canned line of food for dogs. These "meat first" pates provide all the protein necessary to any dog's diet. They are available in three wholesome recipes:

Cooked in the can for added safety, the recipes (like all Ancestry pet food) contain no by-products, rendered animal fats, BHT, Ethoxyquin or GMOs.

"These canned recipes are a major addition to the Ancestry Pet Food line—and an exciting way to move the Ancestry brand forward," said Brad Gruber, President of Health Extension.

Made in the U.S., the new canned recipes come in 12.5oz cans and cases of 12. The suggested retail price for each can is $2.99. Retailers interested in this enticing new line are invited to contact their Ancestry distributor or call 800-992-9738.

About Health Extension® Pet Care

A family-owned, third generation company—featuring SnugArooz and the newly acquired Ancestry brand—Health Extension crafts natural food and treats that pet parents can feel great about feeding their best friend. The company recently launched its new "Super Bites," expected to be a prized category winner. Every Health Extension recipe is made with the finest ingredients to keep pets healthy and happy. The brand has been turning heads with recent awards, including an Industry All-Star Recognition from Pet Business magazine, an Editors' Choice Award from Pet Product News and a Graphic Design USA American Package Design Award. As a proud member of the Pet Industry Sustainability Coalition, Health Extension is committed to working towards sustainable business solutions. For more information, please visit www.HealthExtension.com.

Contact:

Brad Gruber

800-992-9738

[email protected]

SOURCE Ancestry Pet Food

