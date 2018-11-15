Ancestry® Launches Game-Changing Innovations and Content Additions that make Family History Research Easier and More Efficient

LEHI, Utah and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, announced the release of new, cutting-edge family history research tools and never-before digitized historical records to continue to empower their customers' ongoing journeys of personal discovery.

"For more than 30 years, Ancestry has committed to helping our over 20 million members discover more about who they are and where they come from," said Margo Georgiadis, CEO, Ancestry. "Today, we are excited to launch several new breakthrough tools and content collections to enable our customers to make more, rich discoveries to unlock their family stories than ever before. It's part of our commitment to continuous innovation as the global leader in family history."

Ancestry's three new innovative tools will help customers make discoveries faster and more efficiently:

ThruLines™: Ancestry has the richest and deepest family tree network and the largest, most engaged DNA customer database in the world. Ancestry's new ThruLines™ tool allows consumers to harness the power of both of these networks and unlock new discoveries. ThruLines™ can show common ancestors customers likely share with their DNA matches and give a clear and simple view of how all matches are connected through that shared ancestor. With this innovation, DNA can accelerate family tree building, the discovery of new ancestors and open new possibilities for their member's stories.

Ancestry has the richest and deepest family tree network and the largest, most engaged DNA customer database in the world. Ancestry's new ThruLines™ tool allows consumers to harness the power of both of these networks and unlock new discoveries. ThruLines™ can show common ancestors customers likely share with their DNA matches and give a clear and simple view of how all matches are connected through that shared ancestor. With this innovation, DNA can accelerate family tree building, the discovery of new ancestors and open new possibilities for their member's stories. New & Improved DNA Matches: Ancestry has nearly 15 million people in its extensive AncestryDNA® network. As a result, Ancestry customers can have tens of thousands of potential DNA matches and keeping track of how these matches fit into their family trees has been time consuming. Ancestry's New & Improved DNA Matches enables members to easily sort, group and view their DNA matches any way they'd like, including color coding and custom labeling. With the new DNA Matches tool, customers will be able to make more discoveries faster by seeing their DNA connections in the clearest light possible and navigate their family story in the way that works best for them.

Ancestry has nearly 15 million people in its extensive AncestryDNA® network. As a result, Ancestry customers can have tens of thousands of potential DNA matches and keeping track of how these matches fit into their family trees has been time consuming. Ancestry's New & Improved DNA Matches enables members to easily sort, group and view their DNA matches any way they'd like, including color coding and custom labeling. With the new DNA Matches tool, customers will be able to make more discoveries faster by seeing their DNA connections in the clearest light possible and navigate their family story in the way that works best for them. MyTreeTags™: Ancestry members have built over 100 million family trees with over 11 billion connections. However, as consumers add to their trees, their research can become more complex, especially when users want to include more detail or clarify their research status. To make it easy to see the work at a glance, Ancestry built MyTreeTags™ which allows customers to add predetermined or custom tags to people in their family tree, such as served in the military, immigrated from Denmark or worked as a blacksmith. This tool will help Ancestry members save time as they work to break through brick walls and enrich ancestor profiles.

In addition to leveraging the latest technology to deliver innovative research tools, Ancestry has invested $300 million over the past 20 years to fulfill its commitment to building the largest, most comprehensive collection of 20 billion historical records. The company is continuing to invest in new content, with the announcement today of seven major areas of expansion in 2019. Ancestry has new digitization projects in 12 states and is also focused on providing customers with access to new categories of content discovery. These include the expansion of our largest collection of national immigration and naturalization records, the upcoming completion of the digitization of all 33 million WWII US draft cards and soon, the world's largest database of searchable obituaries. Ancestry is also continuing to expand globally with over 100 million new international records coming from national collections in Denmark, Finland, France, Mexico, and Norway.

For more information on these new innovative tools and content, please visit http://www.ancestry.com/product/new-release .

About Ancestry®



Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, harnesses the information found in family trees, historical records, and DNA to help people gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Ancestry has more than three million paying subscribers across its core Ancestry websites with an extensive collection of over 20 billion digitized records and has nearly 15 million people in the AncestryDNA network. Since 1996, users have created over 100 million family trees and 11 billion ancestor profiles on the Ancestry flagship site and its affiliated international websites. Ancestry offers a suite of family history products and services including AncestryDNA®, Archives®, AncestryProGenealogists®, Newspapers.com™ and Fold3®. AncestryDNA is owned and operated by Ancestry.com DNA, LLC, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com Holdings LLC.

Contact:

Gina Spatafore

mediarelations@ancestry.com

SOURCE Ancestry

Related Links

https://www.ancestry.com

