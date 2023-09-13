Ancestry® Launches Know Your Pet DNA

Analyzes two times the amount of genetic information compared to other tests on the market

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancestry®, the global leader in consumer DNA testing and family history, today unveiled Know Your Pet DNA and its first product offering—a dog DNA test. In the US alone, nearly 70% of American households have a pet, and over 50% consider their pet part of the family. Know Your Pet DNA leverages the DNA science and technology expertise from Ancestry to offer dog owners a greater understanding of their pets so that they can provide optimal care. Features include:

  • Breeds: Discover the precise breakdown of your dog's breed(s) from a reference panel including over 400 different breeds from all over the world.
  • Matches: Uncover close genetic matches to other dogs in our extensive dog database and dogs with similar breed mixes in your local area.
  • Traits: Gain valuable insights into the unique genetic makeup of your pup with 30 behavioral and physical traits to help you understand them even better.

The Know Your Pet DNA test is the most scientifically advanced dog DNA test on the market. It offers customers detailed insights into their dog's behavioral qualities and traits—like their likelihood to have separation anxiety when they are left alone, their stress in veterinary situations, willingness to share with other dogs, noise sensitivities, and more. Know Your Pet DNA analyzes more than twice as much of a dog's genetic data compared to other dog DNA tests on the market, providing a more comprehensive understanding of each dog's genetics and behaviors and empowering pet owners to better know and care for their four-legged family members with deeper empathy and affection.

"One thing we hear from our customers who are dog owners is that many of them consider their pet to be a part of the family. At Ancestry, we are constantly looking for new ways to innovate and use our expertise to give our customers a better understanding of themselves and their family," said Brian Donnelly, Ancestry Chief Commercial Officer. "As a proud dog enthusiast, I was inspired by the love my family has for our dog to create a product that helps us better understand him and meet his needs based on his genetics."

Know Your Pet DNA by Ancestry® was developed by an expert team of DNA scientists and animal geneticists and have engaged in global research collaborations with esteemed institutions dedicated to canine well-being like Massey University and the University of Minnesota. Additionally, Ancestry is a proud supporter of the ASPCA and is working with other non-profit organizations to support their efforts to improve the lives of pets worldwide.

After purchasing a DNA kit, taking the Know Your Pet DNA test is easy with three simple steps:

  1. Register your test at petdna.ancestry.com
  2. Gently swab the inside of your dog's cheek for 30 seconds.
  3. Return the sample using the provided prepaid box.

Once your dog's DNA is received, scientists meticulously prepare the sample, extract the DNA and, using Thermo Fisher Scientific's DNA microarray technology, identify each dog's unique genetic blueprint. Ancestry's scientists then analyze genetic patterns compared to an expansive database, and unveil each dog's lineage, traits, and kinship connections in a clear, detailed, and easy-to-read format in just 2-4 weeks.

"Identifying the breed and genetic makeup of a dog requires advanced DNA analysis technology, especially for those with complex ancestry from many breeds," said Kim Caple, President, Genetic Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are thrilled that Thermo Fisher's highly comprehensive canine genotyping technology, the Applied Biosystems™ Axiom™ Canine HD genotyping array, will provide Ancestry and its dog-loving customers with a more complete understanding of their pet's genetic background for improved care and creating even closer connections."

The dog DNA kit retails for $99 and is available at a special introductory price of $75 through September 30, exclusively on petDNA.ancestry.com.

About Ancestry®
Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 24 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.

