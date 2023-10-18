ANCESTRY LAUNCHES PARENTAL TRAITS INHERITANCE; BRINGING A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF WHICH PARENT'S DNA HAS THE MOST INFLUENCE ON THEIR OFFSPRING'S UNIQUE DNA MAKEUP

News provided by

Ancestry

18 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Always felt like you share your mother's love of early mornings or your ability to nap anywhere from your dad? Starting today, it will be possible to prove where those similarities come from. Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, has launched a new feature in AncestryDNA® Traits that can show which parent influenced one's personal traits without a parent having to take a test*.  AncestryDNA + Traits now includes 43 traits with more planned for the coming months.

Continue Reading

Whether it's physical traits you can see or behavioral and personality traits you can't, DNA holds even more information than many people realize. Using science and data from AncestryDNA Surveys, AncestryDNA® Traits allows people to discover their unique traits and attributes influenced by their DNA*, such as:

  • *NEW* [Dancing] Just in time for the beginning of the holiday season Ancestry has launched a new trait that indicates whether or not people have a genetic predisposition to enjoy dancing. 
  • *NEW* [Spicy Food] Always reaching for the chili sauce?  There's a new trait to determine enjoyment of spicy cuisine.
  • Introvert or Extrovert: Dread family gatherings? Or looking forward to the holiday season? You can find out why with this trait. 
  • Picky Eater: A picky eater? It's not all your fault, your genetics hold some of the blame. 
  • Tolerating Dairy: Love ice cream, but hate the consequences? Traits can reveal how your genetics affect your tolerance to dairy. 
  • Risk Taking: Whether you're the first in line at a theme park, or rather watch from the ground. Traits can shed light on how prone you are to taking risks. 
  • Sun Sneezing: Achooo! Around 18% to 35% of people feel like sneezing when suddenly exposed to bright light. Are you one of them? 

Crista Cowan, Corporate Genealogist at Ancestry said, "We are excited to play a part in helping people gain a deeper understanding of who they are and their connection to their family through advances like Parental Traits Inheritance. We know that people around the world share the common human experience of being more 'like' one parent in some parts of their physical and emotional make-up. We hope this ignites more meaningful conversations and deeper bonds among families everywhere."

Ancestry has the largest consumer DNA network in the world and is a pioneer in consumer DNA. The 43 AncestryDNA traits currently available are: Alcohol flush, asparagus odor, birth weight, bitter sensitivity, caffeine intake, cilantro aversion, cleft chin, dancing, earlobes, earwax type, eye color, facial hair fullness, finger length, freckles, hair color, hair strand thickness, hair type, heart rate recovery, introvert or extrovert, iris patterns, male hair loss, morning or night person, muscle fatigue, omega-3, oxygen use, picky eater, remembering dreams, risk taking, skin pigmentation, sprinting, sun sneezing, sweet sensitivity, taking naps, tolerating dairy, spicy food, umami sensitivity, unibrow, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, and wisdom teeth.

*The Parental Inheritance Trait may not yet be available for some customers. 

Access to Parental Traits Inheritance* requires an AncestryDNA kit and an Ancestry subscription, including the new AncestryDNA Plus™ subscription available now for $29.99 for 6 months on Ancestry.com. 

About Ancestry®  

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of more than 40 billion records, over 3 million subscribers and over 23 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain a new level of understanding about their lives. For over 40 years, we've built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.  

U.S. Contact:
Paige Krikorian
e:[email protected] 

Socials:
X: @ancestry
IG: @ancestry
Facebook: Ancestry U.S.
YouTube: @ancestryus

SOURCE Ancestry

Also from this source

ANCESTRY LAUNCHES PARENTAL TRAITS INHERITANCE; BRINGING A DEEPER UNDERSTANDING OF WHICH PARENT'S DNA HAS THE MOST INFLUENCE ON THEIR OFFSPRING'S UNIQUE DNA MAKEUP

Always felt like you share your mother's love of early mornings or your ability to nap anywhere from your dad? Starting today, it will be possible to ...
Ancestry Inspires People to Discover, Preserve and Represent All That They Are With "It's a Family Thing" Integrated Brand Campaign

Ancestry Inspires People to Discover, Preserve and Represent All That They Are With "It's a Family Thing" Integrated Brand Campaign

Ancestry®, the global leader in family history, today unveiled a new integrated brand campaign designed to help consumers understand Ancestry is so...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.