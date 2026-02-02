Ancestry Launches "The Stories of US" Campaign Celebrating 250 Extraordinary Stories of People Who Helped Shape the Nation

"We all know the story of the United States—the milestones, turning points, and figures that define this country's history," said Howard Hochhauser, Ancestry President & CEO. "But what most of us don't know is our own family's place in that story. Through records, photos, and stories passed down through generations, Ancestry can shine a light on how our ancestors make up the fabric of America: where they lived, the work they did, the families they raised, and all the ways—big and small—they made their mark."

Ancestry will bring "The Stories of US" to life through a series of events in cities across the country—each spotlighting powerful stories of everyday people who helped shape their communities and the country. These moments will be complemented by a dedicated campaign hub featuring more than 250 stories uncovered through Ancestry's unrivaled collection of records, photos, and family trees. Visitors will be invited to explore these stories, discover their own family's place in U.S. history, and contribute by uploading an ancestor's story—adding their voice to a growing, living archive of the American experience.

Ancestry will kick off the campaign in New York City with the powerful true story of Wesley A. Williams, the first African American officer in the Fire Department of the City of New York. According to a historic newspaper , a devastating fire tore through a Lower East Side tenement, where Williams rescued resident Rachel Coffino and her three young children before collapsing from smoke inhalation and being revived at the scene. Nearly a century later, Ancestry is reuniting the descendants of Williams and the family he saved—revealing how their lives remain forever connected by a single act of courage. The story will be commemorated with a mural just steps from the former tenement site and FDNY Engine 55, where Williams once served.

In addition to the mural, more "The Stories of US" will appear across the city throughout February, in subway corridors, ferry terminals, and more.

As this historic milestone approaches, Ancestry invites everyone–whether their family's journey in the U.S. began centuries ago or more recently–to celebrate their role by visiting Ancestry.com/StoriesofUS to:

Discover their family's connection to U.S. history through Ancestry's extensive collection of records and storytelling tools

Upload stories of ancestors—famous or unknown—who helped shape their communities

Explore a growing archive of individual stories that impacted the country

About Ancestry

