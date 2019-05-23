Ancestry to Boost Performance and Efficiency of Cloud Applications with Opsani's Continuous Optimization AI

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven continuous optimization for cloud applications, has entered into an agreement with Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genetics services. Under the agreement, Opsani will provide its continuous optimization service enterprise-wide to optimize the performance and efficiency of Ancestry cloud applications. Opsani's advanced machine learning will help Ancestry achieve stellar performance, efficiency and a better customer experience.

"At Ancestry, our customer obsession drives us to continuously innovate and use cutting-edge technology to empower journeys of personal discovery for millions of our users," said Russ Barnett, Chief Architect, Ancestry. "As the company continues to grow and invest in new products, our performance and efficiency are more important than ever. Opsani will allow us to maintain optimal performance of our cloud resources and gain visibility and control to manage costs in an increasingly complex environment."

"We are excited to work with Ancestry as they embark on this journey to utilize AI and advanced machine learning technologies to improve cloud performance, scale, and efficiency," said Ross Schibler, CEO, Opsani. "Opsani's AIOps service optimizes trillions of combinations of application settings and infrastructure parameters to securely and continuously select the optimal configuration settings. With Opsani, Ancestry will deliver the best efficiency with every release."

About Opsani

Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven continuous optimization for cloud applications. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, who pioneered some of the major innovations that power current IT, Opsani offers the first automated continuous optimization service to simultaneously improve performance and reduce costs for cloud applications. Opsani uses AI to automatically adjust resources and parameters across the full application stack to continuously maximize efficiency and deliver a better customer experience. For more information, visit http://opsani.com.

About Ancestry®

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, harnesses the information found in family trees, historical records, and DNA to help people gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Ancestry has more than three million paying subscribers across its core Ancestry websites with an extensive collection of over 20 billion records and has more than 15 million people in the AncestryDNA network. Since 1996, users have created over 100 million family trees and 11 billion ancestor profiles on the Ancestry flagship site and its affiliated international websites. Ancestry offers a suite of family history products and services including AncestryDNA®, Archives®, AncestryProGenealogists®, Newspapers.com™ and Fold3®. AncestryDNA is owned and operated by Ancestry.com DNA, LLC, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com Holdings LLC.

