AnChain.AI Announces Strategic Investment Round to Build Artificial Super Intelligence for Fighting Fraud

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AnChain.AI, an award-winning leader in Agentic AI for fighting fraud and streamlining compliance, recognized by the FinTech Innovation Lab and RSA Innovation Sandbox, is trusted by U.S. government agencies and enterprises in more than 30 countries. The company continues to accelerate across financial services and fintech payments—despite recent DOGE-related government budget cuts—and has recently completed a new strategic investment round led by distinguished global technology and fintech leaders.

New Strategic Investors

Cris Conde – Senior member of the FinTech Innovation Lab (NYC/London); former CEO of SunGard, which he scaled into a $5.6B global fintech leader and took private in an $11B transaction — the largest LBO of its era; senior advisor at Accel.

– Senior member of the FinTech Innovation Lab (NYC/London); former CEO of SunGard, which he scaled into a $5.6B global leader and took private in an $11B transaction — the largest LBO of its era; senior advisor at Accel. Emmanuel Vallod – Head of Ventures at HiveMind, leading blockchain and fintech investments; UC Berkeley MFE professor; veteran fintech investor with deep experience across crypto and quantitative finance.

– Head of Ventures at HiveMind, leading blockchain and investments; UC Berkeley MFE professor; veteran investor with deep experience across and quantitative finance. Amino Capit a l – Palo Alto–based VC firm with $1B AUM focused on AI, and fintech . Existing investors also participated.

Investor Commentary

Cris Conde : "AnChain.AI was selected into the FinTech Innovation Lab because it represents the kind of disruptive innovation our financial industry needs. Their agentic AI approach is tackling a $200+ billion AML and fraud problem with real precision and scale. I'm excited to support a team pushing the boundaries of what's possible in financial security."

Emmanuel Vallod : "I've known Victor for years through the Berkeley blockchain and AI community, where he has stood out as a forward-thinking technologist. We believe AnChain.AI's agentic AI vision addresses real-world challenges in compliance, investigations, and agentic payment security. I'm proud to support their fintech innovation journey."

Growth Highlights

Payments Fraud Detection: The most popular Web3 security Snap on the MetaMask wallet with 17,000+ installs, supporting GENIUS Act–aligned stablecoin payment screening and delivering Agentic Payment–ready MCP and X402 support—trusted by Ripple, Stellar, and more than 10 fintech payment processors.

The most popular Web3 security Snap on the MetaMask with 17,000+ installs, supporting GENIUS Act–aligned payment screening and delivering Agentic Payment–ready MCP and X402 support—trusted by Ripple, Stellar, and more than 10 payment processors. Real-World Assets (RWA): Expanding RWA compliance and analytics partnerships with Provenance Blockchain (the infrastructure underlying Figure Markets), Provlabs, NUVA, OpenFX, and additional ecosystem partners.

Expanding RWA compliance and analytics partnerships with Provenance Blockchain (the infrastructure underlying Figure Markets), Provlabs, NUVA, OpenFX, and additional ecosystem partners. Enterprise & Institutional Adoption: Battle-tested AI products now deployed by major organizations including PwC, Elbit Systems, GSR, and Macnica Japan.

Battle-tested AI products now deployed by major organizations including PwC, Elbit Systems, GSR, and Macnica Japan. Crypto Investigation: Expert witness in the high profile Tornado Cash case and core AI engine behind major DeFi investigations including KyberSwap and Crema, collaborating with the IRS, FinCEN, SDNY, and DOJ. In Q3 2025 alone, AnChain.AI helped victims investigate and partially recover $60M+, including LinkedIn and Strava fraud rings.

Company Statement

Dr. Victor Fang, Founder & CEO: "We welcome new investors joining our AI mission during this vibrant and transformative time. I believe ASI—Artificial Super Intelligence—will emerge first through vertical solutions. Our AI agents are already delivering 6× productivity gains and improving net margins in pilots, marking the beginning of the Agentic AI decade."

Next Phase

As AnChain.AI enters its next phase, the company is refreshing its go-to-market strategy and beginning early discussions for the next financing round. The company is expanding deployments with banks, payment platforms, and digital-asset firms seeking advanced AI agents for fraud investigations, AML/sanctions screening, and broader financial-crime analytics.

To learn more about AnChain.AI products or partnership opportunities, please visit AnChain.AI.

