Ancheer Revolutionizes the Bike Industry with its New E-bike

Nowadays, the use of the bike is very in demand, whether it is for sports or just merely for day to day commute. Considering this, bike manufacturers are also putting more effort in developing the products that they are going to cater into the market. The craftsmanship and the technologies used in the manufacturing process totally evolved.

A German manufacturer was able to develop a bike that only weighs 3.3g in 2016. This was made possible because of a vital welding procedure using tungsten inert gas welding. This process makes use of Pulsed-TIG that requires great skills and workmanship. This innovation in the bike industry paved the way for the growth and advancement of bike production.

Ancheer, as a distributor have checked and looked into various kinds of bikes and brands. After doing the research, it was found out that most of the e-bikes are using high carbon steel or aluminum alloy. Even though the materials are very light weight, but the e-bike can still provide a safe and convenient ride. The e-bikes are designed to have great strength, durability, and resilience.

The derailleur of the bike is also very important because it is the one that allows it to chase speed conveniently. When it comes to e-bikes, Shimano derailleur is definitely a good choice. It is proven to have high quality. This is a perfect match to the new construction of the e-bike body that's made of high-quality materials.

To guide the buyers, here's some of the features of e-bikes from Ancheer:

Function Ancheer AM001907 Battery Capacity 8Ah Swifter Levels 21 Weight 20KG Price 635.99 Range 50KM Highest Speed 25KM/H Horn YES Led Head Light YES Derailleur Shimano Removable battery YES

The table shows that, Ancheer has very good performance in these functions compared with many other ebikes. Most e-bikes have a price of over $1000, but Ancher is cost effective.

The Ancheer E-Bike is a good choice. The quality is superb, and it will not compromise your safety on the road. The company ensures that each bike brought into the market have the required craftsmanship. Quality is always a big consideration for Ancheer being known as a reputable company. The bike has a gap in between the fork and the front rim, chain stay and the back rim, and the seat stay that has is 3mm smaller.

Looking closely at the Ancheer E-bike features, it is very noticeable that the left and right handlebars are perfectly symmetrical. The so-called locking plate is at the opposite direction of the chain movement. You can easily adjust the chain anytime. Also, the chain sag measurement is around 10 to 15mm. The rider can expect flexible and smooth rotation.

The E-bike that Ancheer is proud to introduce has acquired three compliance certificates. These are CE FCC ROHS, EN15194, and WEEE. Knowing this, the company is confident that this E-bike will be good and beneficial to its buyers. It is made with the best quality and technology that is available in the market today.

About Ancheer:

Ancheer is a reputable distributor of high-quality products for health and fitness. The company has been in the business for over a decade, and now it is ready to take the challenge of offering e-bikes. The company would like to revolutionize the industry by providing quality and durable bikes using modern and advance technologies. Ancheer would like to continuously prove that they can make something "different" to stand out!

