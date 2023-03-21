ANCHIN AGAIN NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN NEW YORK

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting and advisory firm, has announced that it has been named one of the 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), Best Companies Group, and Rochester Business Journal. This is the 16th consecutive year that Anchin has received this distinction since the inception of the program. This award serves as a recognition of the Firm's outstanding culture and policies. It follows Anchin's most recent recognitions as a top firm to work for in New York City by Crain's New York Business, and in the United States by Accounting Today in 2022.

Best Companies to Work for in New York identifies, recognizes, and honors the best places of employment in New York in three categories: small companies (15-99 employees), medium companies (100-249 employees) and large companies (250 or more employees).

There are two parts used to determine the rankings. The first consists of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, and demographics, worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience, which consists of 75 percent of the total. The combined scores determine the top companies and the final rankings.

"Recognitions like this only further emphasize that Anchin prioritizes cultivating a collaborative work environment with opportunities for professional growth, and consistently demonstrates care for our employees' well-being," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "The best way we can service our clients is to ensure that our teams feel engaged, listened to, and supported. As we celebrate Anchin's 100th anniversary this year, we are reflecting on the efforts we have put forth to get us here, and of course, how we can make Anchin an even better place to work going forward."

"The 2023 Best Companies to Work for in New York know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success. The companies foster a positive environment for innovative teams to thrive," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media. "We are pleased to join our partners, the New York State Council of the Society for Human Resource Management and the Best Companies Group, in honoring these businesses."

