Anchin Appoints Nancy D. Lieberman as General Counsel

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm based in New York City, announced that Nancy D. Lieberman has been appointed as the firm's General Counsel. Nancy will assist the firm with a variety of business and legal matters.

Nancy has practiced corporate and securities law for over 25 years. She joins Anchin from a national accounting firm, where she held the position of Deputy General Counsel.

"We welcome Nancy and very much look forward to working with her team," said Frank Schettino, Anchin's Managing Partner. "Not only is she an accomplished M&A specialist, she is also experienced in numerous client-facing agreements and compliance issues."

Previously, Nancy was a partner in the Corporate and Banking Department of law firm Farrell Fritz, P.C., where she counseled large and small businesses, both private and publicly traded, as well as private investors, on a full range of matters.

Nancy received her Juris Doctor degree from New York University School of Law and she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Hofstra University. During her time at NYU she was an editor on the Journal of International Law and Politics.

Nancy has been awarded the AV Preeminent Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rating, denoting the highest level of professional excellence, and has been listed in the Martindale-Hubbell Bar Register of Preeminent Women Lawyers.

A resident of New York City, Nancy is admitted to practice law in New York State.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is recognized as one of the top accounting firms in the country, and a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State. The full-service firm, with approximately 375 employees, provides privately-held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at Anchin.com.

CONTACT: Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

lisa.tomlinson@anchin.com

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

Related Links

http://www.anchin.com

