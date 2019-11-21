Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP Admits three to the Partnership and Promotes four to Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin is pleased to announce the promotions of Tara Burek, CPA, Alek Dziedzic, CPA, and Megan Klingbeil, CPA, to the partnership as of October 1, 2019.

In addition to the new partners, Audelene Gutierrez, CPA, Brent Lessey, CPA, Adam Pizzo, CPA, and Michael Rudegeair, CPA, CFP, have been promoted to Director.

The Firm is pleased to recognize that many of this year's promotes have spent either their entire career or most of it at Anchin. This organic growth helps to further cement the collegial and collaborative Anchin culture, enabling us to continue to offer the highest level of service. "Anchin looks to the bright future of the firm with our newest promotions. These individuals are adept at delivering creative, proactive accounting and advisory services to our clients and they exemplify the deep specialization and unparalleled level of guidance we are known for," said Russell Shinsky, Anchin's Co-Managing Partner.

Tara Burek, CPA – Partner

Tara Burek, CPA, is a partner and member of Anchin's Private Client Group. Tara focuses on planning and compliance for high-net worth families on specialized matters. She provides a wide array of consulting services, including implementing effective tax strategies which are tailored to a family's financial goals.

Alek Dziedzic, CPA – Partner

Alek Dziedzic, CPA, is a partner and member of Anchin's Real Estate Industry Group. Alek advises a wide range of clients, including high-net worth individuals, corporations and partnerships. His clients include companies that own residential and commercial properties and their owners, and he advises on all levels of tax planning and compliance issues.

Megan Klingbeil, CPA – Partner

Megan Klingbeil, CPA, is a partner and member of Anchin's Food and Beverage Industry Group, providing accounting, business and tax planning guidance to privately-held companies including supermarkets, distributors, manufacturers and emerging brands. Megan's clients range from start-up businesses to well-established companies and her experience extends to mergers and acquisitions, tax strategies and securing financing/funding.

Audelene Gutierrez, CPA – Director

Audelene Gutierrez, CPA, is an accounting and audit director and a member of Anchin's Financial Services Practice. Audelene provides a range of accounting, business and consulting services to her clients. She is responsible for audit engagements for financial services clients with a wide array of investments, including domestic and foreign securities, broker/dealers, private equity firms and funds of funds.

Brent Lessey, CPA, MST – Director

Brent Lessey, CPA, MST, is a tax director and member of Anchin's Food and Beverage Group. His clients include many emerging brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers in the consumer products space. Brent is also a member of the Firm's Transaction Advisory Services practice and is part of Anchin's Economic Opportunity Zones Group. He advises clients throughout their business lifecycle and he has experience performing tax due diligence services on both the buy side and sell side of a transaction, as well as in tax compliance services.

Adam Pizzo, CPA – Director

Adam Pizzo, CPA, is an accounting and audit director and a member of Anchin's Consumer Products Groups and the Technology Group. His clients range from venture backed start-ups and aggressively growing entrepreneurial businesses, to well-established privately held and family owned companies in various industries including the food and beverage, manufacturing, distribution and software and technology industries. He advises on M&A consulting, debt vs. equity financing matters, and tax credits and incentives.

Michael Rudegeair, CPA, CFP – Director

Michael Rudegeair, CPA, CFP, is a director and member of Anchin's Private Client and Trusts and Estates Services groups. His clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family trusts, family limited partnerships and private foundations. He provides guidance in income tax consulting (including personal and fiduciary income tax); transfer tax consulting (including gift, estate and generation-skipping transfers); federal, state and local tax compliance services; representation before federal and state tax authorities; and trust administration services.

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 375, including 54 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

