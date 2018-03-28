Anchin, Block & Anchin Recognized as Best Financial Services Practice Group-North America by Acquisition International Magazine

The awards, which are given solely on merit, are awarded to commend those most deserving for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition. This award program is now in its fifth year.

"Anchin is truly honored to be chosen as Best Financial Services Practice Group-North America by Acquisition International Magazine," said Jeffrey I. Rosenthal, CPA, Partner-in-Charge of the Firm's Financial Services Practice. "Anchin prides itself on the service and added value we provide. Clients and friends of the firm have consistently supported us for these awards. The Anchin Financial Services Practice delivers a positive experience to our clients and we work hard every day to exceed our clients' expectations."

With decades of experience supporting the Financial Services community, Anchin currently delivers its experience to investment partnerships, hedge funds, funds-of-funds, private equity funds, off-shore funds, master-feeder structures, broker/dealers, mutual funds and investment advisers. Anchin has also established an affiliate in the Cayman Islands, Anchin, Block & Anchin (Cayman) Ltd., to provide audit services to funds registered there.

The honor of being named Best Financial Services Practice-North America follows numerous other awards Anchin has received, including multi-year honors as a Best Place to Work in New York City (Crain's New York Business), a Best Place to Work in New York State (Society of Human Resources Management) as well as a Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the United States (Accounting Today).

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP today is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of more than 360, serves privately-held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax, and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; outsourced accounting; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

Additional information is available at www.anchin.com or via social media on LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/anchin-block-&-anchin-llp), Twitter (@anchincpa) or Facebook (www.facebook.com/AnchinBlockandAnchin).

