Anchin Expands Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAS) Group; Welcomes Peter Motsch as a Director and Co-Leader

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, announced that Peter Motsch has joined Anchin as a Director and Co-Leader of Anchin's Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAS) Group. As co-leaders of the CAS group, Peter and Joseph Perotta focus on offering accounting services and financial expertise to clients across all industries. Peter has more than 10 years of financial reporting, audit and business advisory experience, and has led financial reporting and accounting services projects for clients of all sizes, giving him insight into operations across a wide range of industries. The CAS team also recently gained Kirsti Kanerva, who brings to the team over 10 years of technical and operational experience in accounting and finance at startups and venture capital firms.

"Building on Anchin's reputation for high quality and reliability, we wanted to create a Client Accounting Advisory Services (CAS) team that provides accounting and finance solutions and expertise so businesses can focus on growth and profitability and do not have to spend resources and time building and managing internal accounting teams. These services have been in high demand during the pandemic, when client accounting has been critical for many clients who have struggled remotely. They can instead focus on what they do best while we do what we do best," said Marc Newman, Anchin's Associate Managing Partner. "We are eager to welcome Peter to join Anchin as we expand our CAS practice and our Advisory services portfolio. He will be an instrumental resource and will bring a valuable perspective in joining Joseph and the team," Newman elaborated.

Peter will work alongside the firm's growing team of Advisory Service leaders to offer Anchin's clients the full suite of services they need. "I am excited to be part of the growing CAS team and to have the backing of Anchin's industry leaders and other advisory service experts to help solve problems for our clients. This team is positioned to be a great resource to organizations that need accounting and finance solutions and see the value in having an external team objectively assess and apply Anchin's specialized expertise to their businesses," said Mr. Motsch.

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

