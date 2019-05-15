Anchin Expands Regulatory Compliance and Investigations, Hires Top Fraud and Investigations Expert Brian Sanvidge

"We are delighted to welcome Brian to Anchin. Not only is he a noted expert in fraud and forensic investigations, labor investigations and statutory and regulatory compliance issues, but he also has the rare distinction of being a Certified Inspector General. His experience will complement our team's strengths by augmenting our service offerings and expanding our expertise across a broader range of industries," said Anthony Bracco, Leader of Anchin's Litigation, Forensic and Valuation Services group.

Brian served as Inspector General for 12 years, including 10 years for the New York State Department of Labor, where he oversaw investigations resulting in criminal convictions and more than $250 million in civil restitution. He led the investigation of $7 million in questionable costs for a Fortune Global 50 company, and he has supported large-scale government cases, some valued at more than $1 billion. He has extensive experience as an advisor on business compliance issues, with a focus on minority- and women-owned company matters.

Brian is a Certified Inspector General, Certified Fraud Examiner and is qualified by the NYS Unified Court System to serve as a Court Appointed Forensic Accountant Pursuant to NYS Part 36. He is a member of the Association of Inspectors General, Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, International Association of Independent Private Sector Inspectors General, American Society for Industrial Security, and Government Finance Officers Association. He is a Certified Financial Records Expert Witness in the National White Collar Crime Center, a Secure Member of the New York Metro InfraGard Alliance, and a Trustee of the Citizens Budget Commission. He lectures nationally on labor law, business fraud, white collar crime and tax fraud, as well as regulatory compliance, government investigations, and internal audits and controls.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work for in the US. The full-service firm, with approximately 375 employees, serves privately held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at Anchin.com.

