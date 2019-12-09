Anchin Joins With CostMarc to Help Clients Uncover Cost Savings

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russell B. Shinsky, co-managing partner at Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP , a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, announced the firm's newest affiliate, CostMarc Consulting Group, a profit enhancement firm that uncovers cost reduction and operational savings.

Mr. Shinsky said, "We are delighted to add CostMarc to Anchin's growing roster of advisory services that support clients in today's complex business environment. Our clients know that Anchin is dedicated to their financial health and business prosperity, and that we are always looking for ways to grow their profitability and to help them succeed."

CostMarc Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Millaci, emphasized how companies can benefit from a free analysis. "We use a savings-contingent model that minimizes risk," he said. "We work alongside staff to enhance internal processes that support teams and improve efficiency. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

CostMarc takes a close look at the costs and processes involved in a wide range of office and technology-related expense categories to assess best-in-market solutions. The team renegotiates current vendor agreements or finds suitable alternatives for leased equipment and outside service contracts. Industry experts facilitate savings in more than 12 categories including healthcare, telecom, small parcel, copy/print and office supplies. Most businesses simply do not have the expertise or the time to do this themselves.

For more information on CostMarc, visit anchin.com or email PartnerWithUs@costmarc.com.

About Anchin

Anchin is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting and advisory firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 375, including 55 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Visit anchin.com for more information.

