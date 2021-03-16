Anchin Launches Emerging Manager Platform for Hedge, Private Equity, Real Estate and Venture Capital Funds

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm, announced that it has launched an emerging manager platform for start-up and early-growth hedge, private equity, real estate and venture capital funds, offering a unique mix of traditional and non-traditional professional services across audit, tax, advisory and consulting. The platform combines the expertise of Anchin's Financial Services, Private Equity and Real Estate Groups.

The Emerging Manager Platform bundles Anchin's expert services on a sliding fee scale that keeps pace with a fund manager's growth. Anchin understands the issues an emerging manager faces during a fund's early stages. In addition to traditional services such as preparation of tax returns, including Schedule K-1s, and audits of year-end financial statements, Anchin develops tailored solutions to meet the needs of emerging managers at pre- and post-launch, including but not limited to:

Fund structuring and modeling

Tax planning and structuring across your funds, portfolio companies, joint ventures, advisors and principals

Fund document and offering memorandum review

International tax planning

Selection of basis of accounting and level of attest service for financial reporting purposes

Performance record verification

With Anchin's strategic guidance and structuring assistance, many of its current clients began as start-ups and today are established funds. Funds that start with Anchin, stay with Anchin as they grow in size and complexity.

"As these fund groups matured and have become more complex, we have continued to support their growth through our extensive portfolio of audit, tax, advisory and transaction services," said George Teixeira, a Tax Partner and Member of the Emerging Manager Platform team. "The value in starting with advisors that understand the complexities of launching a fund brings stability at every stage of the lifecycle of the fund, allowing fund managers to focus on executing their business strategy" Teixeira added.

"Quality matters. Reputation matters. When you call Anchin, you get a partner with deep institutional knowledge, who can draw on years of industry experience to provide answers and proactive guidance that is vital to an emerging manager's success," said Jeffrey Bowden, a Tax Principal and Member of the Emerging Manager Platform team.

To learn more about Anchin's emerging manager platform, please visit us at www.anchinemergingmanagers.com.

