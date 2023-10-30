ANCHIN MOVES NEW YORK CITY HEADQUARTERS TO 3 TIMES SQUARE

News provided by

ANCHIN BLOCK & ANCHIN

30 Oct, 2023, 11:34 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, a premier accounting, tax, and advisory firm, is excited to announce that its New York City headquarters is moving to state-of-the-art building 3 Times Square as of November 1, 2023.

Anchin's new New York City address will be:

Anchin

3 Times Square (located on 7th Avenue between 42nd and 43rd Streets)

25th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Anchin's new office space on the 24th and 25th floors has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the firm's ability to serve clients and grow. It boasts modern amenities, a layout that promotes efficiency, and a welcoming environment to facilitate collaboration and provide the best experience for Anchin's clients, guests and teams. All will be able to enjoy natural light and grand views of New York City.

Some facts about the new, sustainable space at 3 Times Square include:

  • The Class A, 555 feet tall, 860,000 SF building built in 2000 is designed to reduce energy consumption by 30 percent compared to an office building of similar size.
  • Its facade is a curtain wall of stone and energy-efficient glass that allows natural light while blocking out heat.
  • The building never needs to be heated because of the walls' energy-conserving technology.
  • The building boasts one of the largest and most visible screen signs in Midtown Manhattan.

This relocation of the flagship office comes as Anchin celebrates a century in business, and marks a confident look ahead to its next 100 years.

"We're thrilled to be moving to a more modern office space that will undoubtedly inspire continued creative and innovative guidance to our clients, and help cultivate our 'best place to work' environment with our people and teams," says Russell B. Shinsky, Anchin's Managing Partner. "The building's energy efficiency reduces its carbon footprint making the collaborative space that much more appealing."

3 Times Square was designed by Fox & Fowle Architects (now FXCollaborative) and developed by Rudin Management. It is accessible via 16 different subway lines and major commuter hubs within walking distance, ensuring easy commuting for Anchin's people and visitors alike.

Be sure to follow Anchin on LinkedIn and visit the Firm's website for further updates.

About Anchin:

Anchin is a leading accounting, tax and advisory firm, specializing in the needs of privately held companies, investment funds and high-net-worth individuals and families. Its highly-focused industry specialization helps clients overcome challenges and achieve their financial objectives with exceptional confidence. Consistently recognized in respected "best of" lists for service, firm management, and employee satisfaction, Anchin prioritizes partner-level engagement, and commitment to employee happiness. The full-service firm, with a staff of 500, including more than 65 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, financial reporting, tax and advisory services, including tax strategies and compliance; tax credits and incentives; state and local and international tax strategies, family office strategies management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Anchin has offices in New York City, Uniondale, New York, and in Boca Raton, Florida, and is an independent member of BKR International, a network of more than 160 firms with over 500 offices in over 80 countries around the world. Discover what's possible by visiting us online at www.anchin.com.

For further information:
Lisa Tomlinson
212.840.3456
[email protected] 

SOURCE ANCHIN BLOCK & ANCHIN

