Anchin Names Russell B. Shinsky as Co-Managing Partner

Mr. Shinsky has been with the firm for 27 years and has served as a member of Anchin's Executive Committee since 2015. He has been the Practice Group Leader of the firm's Services group and leads the firm's Assurance Practice. He has built a strong reputation for the firm among industry stakeholders, particularly in legal services, and has been instrumental in consulting with law firms on traditional accounting and tax matters, as well as improving operational aspects of their businesses.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Frank during the next year to shape how we will continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients, helping them grow and achieve their objectives in an increasingly complex landscape. I have always deeply valued the people, unique culture and history of our almost 100-year-old firm, and am honored to continue that tradition of excellence. I am also excited to apply new technologies to drive innovation and lead the firm and its people into our next successful chapter," said Mr. Shinsky.

Mr. Schettino will continue as Co-Managing Partner while working closely with Mr. Shinsky and the other members of the Executive Committee on firm strategy, client service and operations decisions. "Russell's vision for the future of the firm and emphasis on our talent and embracing innovation is exciting, and I am looking forward to seeing Anchin continue to grow under his leadership. In this period of rapid industry change, Russell sees the inherent challenges, yet more importantly, the opportunities for growth," Mr. Schettino said.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP today is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 375, including 54 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

