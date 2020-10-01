Anchin Names Russell B. Shinsky as Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, announced that Russell B. Shinsky has been elected as Anchin's Managing Partner, effective October 1st. Mr. Shinsky has served as Co-Managing Partner alongside Frank A. Schettino during the past year. Mr. Shinsky is only the seventh Managing Partner in Anchin's nearly 100-year history, and has spent his entire career with the firm.

Mr. Shinsky has been with the firm for 28 years and has served as a member of Anchin's Executive Committee since 2015. He has previously served as the Practice Group Leader of the firm's Services Group, focusing on law firms, and leader of the firm's Assurance Practice. He has built and maintained a strong reputation for the firm among stakeholders across all of the industries Anchin serves. In the past year, Mr. Shinsky has begun to put in place plans for the future of the firm by focusing on key elements of the firm's growth plan, such as enacting key hires to head up Advisory service groups and naming the firm's first Chief Operating Officer. Additionally, Mr. Shinsky has spent time spearheading the firm's adoption of innovative technologies to support and complement client service. He has also led the firm's internal COVID-19 response, emphasizing transparent communication and Anchin's readiness and ability to assist clients and employees.

Mr. Schettino, who retired effective September 30, 2020, and has served as Co-Managing Partner with Mr. Shinsky over the past year, said that "Russell's emphasis on our talent and embracing innovation is exciting and bodes well for the future of the firm. I am looking forward to seeing Anchin continue to thrive under his leadership. In this period of rapid industry change, Russell sees the inherent challenges for our firm, but just as importantly new opportunities for success and growth."

Mr. Schettino also recognized Mr. Shinsky for his handling of the firm's COVID response, noting "Russell made the right calls and ensured that client service never missed a beat while all of our staff had adequate technology to work from home safely."

"I want to thank Frank for his strong leadership as Managing Partner over the last 15 years and for his guidance over the past year, which has been invaluable. In my tenure as Managing Partner, I will endeavor to continue Anchin's strong legacy of delivering outstanding client service and helping our clients achieve their objectives, while shaping the firm's future growth. My goal is to lead the firm and its people into our next successful chapter by driving innovation, embracing new technology and nurturing Anchin's strong, inclusive culture. I have always deeply valued our people as our greatest resource, and am honored to continue that tradition as Anchin approaches 100 years in business and beyond." said Mr. Shinsky.

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

[email protected]



SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

Related Links

http://www.anchin.com

