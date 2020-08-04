Anchin Names Sharon J. Franklin as the Firm's First Chief Operating Officer

"Sharon's background positions her to bring new ideas and approaches to help Anchin serve clients and support our people in the best possible way," said Russell Shinsky, Anchin's Co-Managing Partner. "We want to leverage experienced operational leaders like Sharon in this newly-created COO role. This will enable our Executive Committee to remain focused on supporting our clients and executing our long term strategy in driving Anchin's continued growth." Shinsky elaborated. Sharon started her career as an auditor and also has experience performing M&A advisory work. In recent years, she has led operations and transformation initiatives for a Big 4 accounting firm, a leading international law firm, a FinTech start up and an executive search firm. She is a demonstrated leader skilled at executing strategic goals and leading transformational change through a combination of people, process, and technology enhancements.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Sharon to shape how we will continue to deliver outstanding service to our clients, and to help us grow and achieve our strategic objectives, especially during this complex time," said Mr. Shinsky.

Sharon will work with the firm's Executive Committee to further the growth of the firm. "I am excited to be working with Anchin, and I feel that my experience and background as an accounting professional and operational leader provides the perspective to be able to work alongside the firm's Executive Committee on strategic goals to help drive efficiency and growth for the Firm," Ms. Franklin said.

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP today is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 375, including 55 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

