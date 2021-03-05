Anchin Opens Long Island Office to Accommodate Growing Team of Industry Experts

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm based in New York City, announced that it has opened an office on Long Island, in Uniondale, New York, on February 15, 2021. Opening the office accommodates the need for suburban space to collaborate and work together, and to meet growing marketplace demand for Anchin's strong expertise in providing companies and high net worth families with specialized business and tax guidance. Anchin has long-served clients on Long Island and this new location will enable closer proximity to an increasing number of Anchin's clients, including high net worth families and individuals served by Anchin Private Client, throughout Long Island.

Anchin's Long Island office will also bring its Best Places to Work environment closer to its Long Island based staff and partners, while allowing the firm to attract additional local talent to the firm.

Additionally, the new office will support Anchin's ongoing efforts to reach new clients across industries. Long Island's vibrant Food and Beverage, Manufacturing and Distribution, Technology, Real Estate, Construction, and Law Firm sectors all align well with Anchin's industry capabilities and experience. The Long Island office enables Anchin to continue to expand its leadership in these growing industries, and strengthens the firm's ability to provide its signature high-touch service to such clients moving forward.

Anchin's second office exemplifies flexibility, which was a key factor in the selection of the space located at 50 Charles Lindbergh Blvd, Suite 206 in Uniondale NY 11553.

"Long Island is an important business community for our firm, comprising many of our current clients and prospects, in most of the industries we serve," said Russell B. Shinsky, Managing Partner of Anchin. "Opening this office at this time accommodates our need for additional space while enabling us to have a greater presence on Long Island. Our Uniondale office establishes our commitment to this growing marketplace. We are very excited to increase our presence in the Long Island business community."

About Anchin:

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

For further information:

Lisa Tomlinson

212.863.1433

[email protected]

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

Related Links

http://www.anchin.com

