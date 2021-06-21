Anchin Private Client Wins Best Tax Advisor at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2021

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"), a leading accounting and advisory firm, announced that the firm's Private Client group has been named Best Tax Advisor by the annual Family Wealth Report Awards program. This program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams and individuals serving the family office, family wealth management and trusted advisor communities in North America. Anchin Private Client has earned awards in the categories of tax, accountancy and philanthropic advice in previous years.

The judging panel, composed of industry experts from family offices, private banks, consultants, and other service providers, has selected winners on the basis of qualitative benchmarks with quantitative metrics to support them. Additionally, the judging panel highlighted the resilience and remarkable customer care the winning firms have demonstrated during 2020.

Commenting on the firm's win, Jared Feldman, Partner and Leader of Anchin Private Client, said: "This award is an honor and a compliment to our team members, who work proactively to help our clients achieve their financial goals. While the priorities and circumstances of many of our high net worth clients changed in 2020, we adapted quickly, remaining steadfast and delivering, uninterrupted, the highest level of service to our clients." Feldman also noted that "serving our clients' needs would not be possible without the contributions of the families' other trusted advisors working alongside us."

ClearView Financial Media's CEO, and Publisher of Family Wealth Report, Stephen Harris, said: "These awards were judged solely on the basis of entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not solely on quantitative performance metrics."

About Anchin Private Client:

Through a century of work with affluent clients, the Anchin Private Client team knows that most wealthy families are not living a "carefree life of luxury" – at least not without time being spent to manage their personal financial lives. In the pursuit of meaningful prosperity, many entrepreneurs, executives and innovators find the road to success quite demanding. In some cases, once the wealth is created, family members ultimately become consumed with managing a growing range of professional and personal responsibilities. While focusing on day-to-day life families often overlook critical tax, accounting and estate planning opportunities. Facing these challenges alone adds to existing complexities, making it harder to find time for family, friends and finances – let alone pursuits of passion and philanthropy.

Relying on proven methods and a customized approach, Anchin Private Client delivers effective coordination of financial and tax planning components. This allows our team to consistently achieve exceptional results and avoid the missteps that often prevent families from converting financial success into lasting wealth. Anchin Private Client measures impact not by assets under management, but by the ability to enhance the overall quality of life of our clients.

About Anchin:

Anchin is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

