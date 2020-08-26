Anchin Welcomes Alan Goldenberg as the Firm's New SALT Principal

"We are excited to welcome Alan to Anchin as the leader of our growing SALT practice. He is an invaluable resource and brings much expertise to the team," said Clarence Kehoe, Partner, Member of Anchin's Executive Committee and Leader of Anchin's Tax Department. "He has worked on State and Local taxation resolutions with large multinational companies in the technology, real estate, and consumer products industries and he is highly skilled at resolving issues of any scale," Kehoe elaborated. Alan started his career as an attorney at an international law firm, and in recent years, he has led the SALT practice at a national middle market accounting firm.

Alan will work alongside the firm's industry and service leaders to offer Anchin's clients the full suite of services they need. "I am looking forward to working with other Anchin leaders to deliver creative solutions to our clients and to help the SALT practice grow. I look forward to helping solve problems related to state or local taxation for our clients during these turbulent times and into the future," said Goldenberg.

